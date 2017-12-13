Gujarat Assembly elections: I hereby declare — Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel

Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel
Congress, Daskroi
TOTAL ASSETS
Rs 231 crore (Candidate Rs 229 crore, wife Rs 2 crore)
Who is Pankaj Patel
Age 60, contesting his first election; Facebook profile describes him as chairman, Chanchal group
Breakup of assets
Agricultural land – Rs 202 cr
Non-agri land – Rs 20 cr
Flats/houses – Rs 4 cr
Loans given – Rs 4 cr
Other assets* – Rs 1 cr
TOTAL – Rs 231 cr
*Other assets include
Fortuner, Innova, Hyundai – Rs 57 lakh
Savings schemes – Rs 28 lakh
Jewellery – Rs 26 lakh
Stocks & bonds – Rs 12 lakh
Bank balance – Rs 4 lakh
Liabilities
Rs 4.42 crore
Income 2016-17
Pankaj Patel Rs 22.82 lakh
Wife Rs 10.32 lakh
Highest from phase-1
Rs 141 cr: Indranil Rajyaguru (Congress, Rajkot West)
Rs 124 cr: Saurabh Patel (BJP, Botad)
Rs 113 cr: Dhanjibhai Patel (BJP, Wadhwan)
