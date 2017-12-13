Gujarat Assembly elections: I hereby declare — Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel

Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel Pankajbhai Chimanbhai Patel

Congress, Daskroi

TOTAL ASSETS

Rs 231 crore (Candidate Rs 229 crore, wife Rs 2 crore)

Who is Pankaj Patel

Age 60, contesting his first election; Facebook profile describes him as chairman, Chanchal group

Breakup of assets

Agricultural land – Rs 202 cr

Non-agri land – Rs 20 cr

Flats/houses – Rs 4 cr

Loans given – Rs 4 cr

Other assets* – Rs 1 cr

TOTAL – Rs 231 cr

*Other assets include

Fortuner, Innova, Hyundai – Rs 57 lakh

Savings schemes – Rs 28 lakh

Jewellery – Rs 26 lakh

Stocks & bonds – Rs 12 lakh

Bank balance – Rs 4 lakh

Liabilities

Rs 4.42 crore

Income 2016-17

Pankaj Patel Rs 22.82 lakh

Wife Rs 10.32 lakh

Highest from phase-1

Rs 141 cr: Indranil Rajyaguru (Congress, Rajkot West)

Rs 124 cr: Saurabh Patel (BJP, Botad)

Rs 113 cr: Dhanjibhai Patel (BJP, Wadhwan)

