Monday, June 18, 2018
EC orders repolling in six booths

The booths where repolling will be conducted are in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Banaskantha districts.  At one of these booths, the polling officials had forgotten to conduct a mock poll, official sources said

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad | Published: December 16, 2017 4:51:32 am
Gujarat Assembly Elections, Gujarat Elections, Assembly Elections, Election Commission, EC, Repolling, Gujarat Election News, Gujarat News, Indian Express, Indian Express News The repolling has been scheduled for December 17 (File)
The Election Commission on Friday ordered repolling at six booths where voting was conducted in the second phase of polling of the Assembly elections in Gujarat on Thursday. The repolling has been scheduled for December 17. The booths where repolling will be conducted are in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Banaskantha districts.  At one of these booths, the polling officials had forgotten to conduct a mock poll, official sources said.

Among the six where repoll has been ordered, two booths are in Vadgam Assembly constituency where polling was suspended after ink marks were found on the election symbol of Independent candidate Jignesh Mevani on the EVM. BJP candidate Vijay Chakrvarty  had objected to it. Meanwhile, Chorvad-2 in Nizar Assembly seat in south Gujarat, where repolling was ordered after the first phase of election,  recorded 88.30 per cent turnout on Thursday.

