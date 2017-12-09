EC denies EVM hacking complaint in Porbandar, says bluetooth waves originating from polling agent’s phone

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Minutes after Sanjay Kariya, president of Porbandar city unit of Congress filed complaint that EVM at a polling station in Sindhi Muslim Jamat in Thakkar-Takia area of Porbandar was connected to a bluetooth device, the Election Commission of India ordered an inquiry and came to the conclusion that the bluetooth waves were originating not from the EVM but from mobile phone of a polling agent who was sitting inside the booth.

“After the Election Commission ordered an inquiry. Accordingly, we ordered Porbandar district collector to conduct an inquiry. The collector went to the polling station with engineers of BEL. We also asked Arjun Modhwadia, who is Congress candidate for Porbandar Assembly constituency, to go the concerned booth and the inquiry was conducted in the presence of media. BEL engineers concluded that the signal was emanating from blue-tooth device of mobile phone of one Manoj Singrakhiya and not from the EVM. Singarakhiya was a polling agent and his mobile handset of Intex company was emanating the signal with device name ECO 105,” chief electoral officer of Gujarat, BB Swain said while addressing media in Gandhinagar. BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) is a Central PSU which manufactures electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the EC.

Swain further said that since the device name read ECO, some people thought the acronym stood for Election Commission. He further said that the returning officer of the Porbandar Assembly constituency had sent his inquiry report to the office of CEO, Gujarat and that the same was being forwarded to the EC.

