Congress trying to bring back social polarisation in Gujarat: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Surat on Saturday. (Express Photo) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Surat on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Union Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday accused the Congress of trying to polarise the society, in an apparent reference to the party’s electoral understanding with Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor.

“The Congress has formed a coalition on seeing an opportunity. This is their culture. In the 1980s, when there was politics of social polarisation in Gujarat, the state’s agenda was hijacked; curfew, law and order situation, social bitterness were seen. Now, in BJP-ruled Gujarat, progress and development can be seen. During that time, Gujarat suffered a huge loss. Even today, the Congress is making an attempt to repeat such politics, which only divides society. It was a policy of diversion, which led the state to anarchy,” said the senior BJP leader in Surat.

Jaitley, who is in charge of the party’s election campaign in Gujarat, also hit out at the previous UPA government, calling it the “most corrupt government”. “Their (Manmohan Singh’s) government was the most corrupt government, surrounded by scams like coal scam of Rs1.76 lakh crore, spectrum scam of Rs 1.85 lakh crore… Their government was leaderless. It was like there was Prime Minister in the office, but with no powers. The entire world said that there was policy paralysis,” Jaitley said.

“We have put end to the political corruption in Delhi, and changed the discretionary powers given to the government. Today, the allocation of coal is being given to the highest bidder,” Jaitley said, adding that in three years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, “we were the fastest growing economies in the world for three consecutive years — for the first time in the history”.

