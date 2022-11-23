scorecardresearch
Gujarat assembly elections: 1,621 candidates in fray in 2 phases

There are 69 women candidates and 285 independents in second phase.

Gujarat Assembly elections, Gujarat Assembly polls, Gujarat poll candidates, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairsCandidates from a total of 70 political parties will be contesting the polls in the state, the release added.

A total of 1,621 candidates will fight the Gujarat assembly elections, which will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, an official statement said here Wednesday.

Of the 89 seats that goes to poll in Phase 1, a total of 788 candidates will contest, of which 70 are women candidates and 339 are independents. Similarly, of the 93 seats in Phase-2, a total of 833 candidates will contest. There are 69 women candidates and 285 independents in second phase.

