Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Will BJP form its 7th consecutive govt or will AAP upset its plans?

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Live Updates: According to the exit polls, the BJP is set to be back in the saddle in Gujarat, ostensibly riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2022 6:49:42 am
The Gujarat polls this year has been a three-way fight between BJP, AAP and the Congress.

Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: The results for the Gujarat Assembly polls, that was conducted in two phases on December 1 and 5, will be declared today. All eyes are set on the state as the BJP tries to form a government here, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has made considerable inroads in Gujarat, hopes a re-run of what it did in Punjab. The Congress, too, hopes to build upon its gains in the state.

According to the exit polls, the BJP is set to be back in the saddle in Gujarat, ostensibly riding on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity. While the BJP may end up breaking its 2002 record of winning 127 of the 182 Assembly seats, it still could not beat the Congress’s 1985 record of 149 seats, credited to the sympathy wave created by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

The exit poll figures show that the BJP is set to better its 2017 numbers. And the AAP will open its account in a small but significant way. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30. The AAP, it said, will get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 2-10. The survey by TV 9 Gujarati said the BJP will get 125-130 seats, Congress 40-50 seats and the AAP 3-5 seats. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43 and the AAP 3-11.

Gujarat Election Result Live Updates: Exit poll figures show that BJP is set to better its 2017 numbers and AAP will open its account in a small but significant way; Congress is expected to maintain status quo; PM Narendra Modi led the campaign for the BJP in the state while the AAP banked upon its chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; Follow this space for latest updates

06:47 (IST)08 Dec 2022
How close were exit poll predictions about Gujarat in 2017?

Five years ago, in 2017, the exit polls successfully predicted that the BJP would comfortably hold on to power in Gujarat despite a Congress surge.

Among the exit polls for Gujarat, the India Today-Axis My India survey had predicted the lowest tally for the BJP at 99-113 and 62-82 constituencies for the Congress while News 24-Today’s Chanakya forecast 124-146 seats for the BJP, up 31 seats compared to its 2012 tally of 115 in the 182-member Assembly. The Congress, it added was likely to bag 47 seats. Times Now predicted 113 seats for the BJP and 66 seats for the Congress. The ABP-CSDS survey said the Congress would win 64 seats while the BJP would return to power with 117 seats.

How things panned out: The BJP ended up returning to power with a reduced tally of 99 seats — with the India Today survey figures right on target — despite its vote share increasing from 47.9 per cent in 2012 to 49.1 per cent. The Congress won 77 constituencies, with its vote share increasing from 38.9 per cent in 2012 to 41.4 per cent. Read More

06:38 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Counting of votes to be held in 37 centres

The Election Commission has completed all preparations for the counting of votes that will be held at 37 counting centres across Gujarat Thursday. The entire counting process will be videotaped.

The counting process will begin at 8 am with postal ballots being counted first. From 8:30 am onwards, votes cast on EVMs will be counted. While there is one counting centre each in 30 districts, three counting centres have been set up in Ahmedabad, while two counting centres each have been set up in Surat and Anand, stated an official release.

06:24 (IST)08 Dec 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good Morning and welcome to our Live Blog. Here, we will bring to you the latest news and analysis on the Gujarat Assembly polls results and keep you up-to-date about the trends and results. Keep following this space for news and analysis of the results. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to a crowd after casting his vote in Ahmedabad. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Exit polls give BJP huge majority in Gujarat; Himachal is neck-and-neck

The BJP is headed for a massive win in Gujarat, where it has been in power for nearly two-and-a-half decades, and is marginally ahead of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, according to exit polls broadcast by television networks after the final phase of voting in Gujarat Monday. Counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh at an Aam Aadmi Party roadshow in Ahmedabad. (Express photos by Chitral Khambhati)

This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP

I travelled to Gujarat last week to report on the assembly election — tomorrow is the second and final phase of voting and the results will be out on December 8. If elections are not just about the immediate outcomes, if they are also about long term political stirrings and shifts on the ground, then this election in Gujarat is primarily about the Aam Aadmi Party.

At the beginning of this year, in the election held in February, the party that was born in Delhi won Punjab. Now as the year ends, whatever the final numbers say, it has announced its presence in Gujarat. In conversations with voters across the three regions I travelled to — South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat — the AAP was visible in its all-out electioneering in town and village.

Exit Poll: How close were predictions about Gujarat results in 2017?

Five years ago, in 2017, the exit polls successfully predicted that the BJP would comfortably hold on to power in Gujarat despite a Congress surge and return to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Among the exit polls for Gujarat, the India Today-Axis My India survey predicted the lowest tally for the BJP at 99-113 and 62-82 constituencies for the Congress while News 24-Today’s Chanakya forecast 124-146 seats for the BJP, up 31 seats compared to its 2012 tally of 115 in the 182-member Assembly. The Congress, it added was likely to bag 47 seats. Times Now predicted 113 seats for the BJP and 66 seats for the Congress. The ABP-CSDS survey said the Congress would win 64 seats while the BJP would return to power with 117 seats. How things panned out: The BJP ended up returning to power with a reduced tally of 99 seats — with the India Today survey figures right on target — despite its vote share increasing from 47.9 per cent in 2012 to 49.1 per cent. The Congress won 77 constituencies, with its vote share increasing from 38.9 per cent in 2012 to 41.4 per cent.

First published on: 08-12-2022 at 06:19:03 am
