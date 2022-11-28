Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 News Live: Cong, like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success but mum on big terror attacks, says PM Modi

(From left) BJP's Purnesh Modi, Congress' Poonabhai Gamit, and AAP candidate Ram Dhaduk. (Express photos)

If there is a tweak in the familiar story of the Gujarat election, if this time the 27-year-incumbent is facing a plucky new competitor it cannot ignore, it has a lot to do with what happened in Surat in 2021. Come here to get a closer glimpse of the Gujarat election’s newly minted triangle — BJP vs Congress vs AAP.

The Congress’s strong showing in 2017 — going up to 77 seats, confining the BJP to 99 — sets off barely a ripple today in this urban centre where a whole generation of voters has grown up seeing only the BJP’s MLAs. But the AAP’s performance in Surat’s 2021 municipal corporation polls is a talking point, across swathes of voters.

A six-time MLA, Raghavji Patel is contesting his 11th Assembly election from Jamnagar Rural. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel is one of the most senior MLAs in the outgoing Assembly, having made his electoral debut against former CM Keshubhai Patel in 1985. The 60-year-old served in the governments of Suresh Mehta, Shankersinh Vaghela, and Dilip Parikh between 1995 and 1998 and more than two decades later returned to a ministerial position in 2021.

A six-time MLA, Patel is contesting his 11th Assembly election from Jamnagar Rural. In a wide-ranging interview, he talked about his ministerial tenure, farmers’ issues, Patidar votes, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 25-kilometre roadshow in Surat where he was greeted by a huge crowd, including women and children, with chants of “Modi…Modi…” from Surat airport to Varachha Sunday evening, even as at Yogi Chowk area, dominated by Saurashtrian Patidars, the crowd chanted “Kejriwal…Kejriwal”.

The roadshow passed through Magdalla junction, Parle point, Athwagate, Majuragate, Udhna Darwaja overbridge, Sardar Market, Parvat Patia, Mota Varachha road and Gopin village before culminating at Abhrama in Varachha where Modi addressed the gathering.

The PM started his speech with “Phir ek baar… (one more time)” when the crowd completed it with “…Modi Sarkar”.