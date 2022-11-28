Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 News Live: Cong, like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success but mum on big terror attacks, says PM Modi

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Schedule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat and the country need to be “alert” about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on “big terrorist attacks” to not offend their vote bank, and also accused the grand old party of not respecting the tribal community. In a veiled attack on the AAP, he urged the people of Gujarat not to commit the sin of letting those, who gave election tickets to the anti-Narmada dam project forces in the past, set foot in the state.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday told textile traders of Surat the AAP will make the city a “garment hub” of the country with an export-oriented integrated textile park and creation of thousands of jobs. Interacting with the city’s textile traders as part of his campaign for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP national convener said, if voted to power, the AAP government will bring a special law to protect them against cases of cheating in payment of dues.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “chieftain of liars” who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor and claiming that people abuse him. Addressing a public rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district in Gujarat, Kharge said he comes from the “poorest of the poor and (belongs to) untouchable caste”. “Modiji and Amit Shah ask what Congress did in 70 years? Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy. And people like you who always claim to be poor. I am also poor. I am from the poorest of the poor. I come from the untouchable caste. At least people drink your tea. People do not even drink my tea,” he said.
The BJP is confident of maintaining its winning streak in Kutch district in Gujarat Assembly polls even as the Congress is carrying out a silent campaign in rural areas and the Aam Aadmi Party is setting the stage for a three-cornered fight by throwing its hat in the ring. The AIMIM is contesting in two minority-dominated seats.
Kutch, which goes to polls in the first phase on December 1, has six Assembly constituencies - Abdasa, Bhuj, Rapar- all bordering Pakistan, and Mandvi, Anjar and Gandhidham.
The district has around 16 lakh voters spread across the six constituencies, out of which male and female voters are equally proportionate. Muslims comprise around 19 per cent of the total electorate, whereas the Dalits comprise around 12 per cent, and the Patels, including the Leuvas and Kadvas, constitute about 10.5 per cent. The Kshatriya and the Koli communities comprise around 6.5 per cent and 5.2 per cent of the electorate, respectively. (PTI)