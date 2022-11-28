scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 News Live: Cong, like-minded parties view terrorism as shortcut to achieve success but mum on big terror attacks, says PM Modi

Assembly Election Gujarat 2022: Kejriwal says will make Surat garment hub, promises sops to traders; PM Modi a 'chieftain of liars', sympathy-seeker, claims Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

By: Express Web Desk
Ahmedabad, New Delhi | Updated: November 28, 2022 9:48:06 am
Gujarat Election 2022 News Live Updates: (From left) Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting at Kheda; Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge at an election campaign meeting in Bapunagar; AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal during a roadshow in Jamnagar. (Images: Express photos and Twitter @AAPGujarat)

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 Schedule: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Gujarat and the country need to be “alert” about Congress and like-minded parties which keep mum on “big terrorist attacks” to not offend their vote bank, and also accused the grand old party of not respecting the tribal community. In a veiled attack on the AAP, he urged the people of Gujarat not to commit the sin of letting those, who gave election tickets to the anti-Narmada dam project forces in the past, set foot in the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday told textile traders of Surat the AAP will make the city a “garment hub” of the country with an export-oriented integrated textile park and creation of thousands of jobs. Interacting with the city’s textile traders as part of his campaign for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls, the AAP national convener said, if voted to power, the AAP government will bring a special law to protect them against cases of cheating in payment of dues.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “chieftain of liars” who tries to gain sympathy by calling himself poor and claiming that people abuse him. Addressing a public rally at Dediapada in the tribal-dominated Narmada district in Gujarat, Kharge said he comes from the “poorest of the poor and (belongs to) untouchable caste”. “Modiji and Amit Shah ask what Congress did in 70 years? Had we not done anything in 70 years, you would not have got democracy. And people like you who always claim to be poor. I am also poor. I am from the poorest of the poor. I come from the untouchable caste. At least people drink your tea. People do not even drink my tea,” he said.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 News Live: ‘Gujarat people will break records this time,' says PM Modi at Surat roadshow. Follow this space for latest news updates from the poll-bound state of Gujarat.

09:41 (IST)28 Nov 2022
Kutch: BJP confident of a repeat show even as a 'silent' Cong slugs it out, AAP splits votes

The BJP is confident of maintaining its winning streak in Kutch district in Gujarat Assembly polls even as the Congress is carrying out a silent campaign in rural areas and the Aam Aadmi Party is setting the stage for a three-cornered fight by throwing its hat in the ring. The AIMIM is contesting in two minority-dominated seats.

Kutch, which goes to polls in the first phase on December 1, has six Assembly constituencies - Abdasa, Bhuj, Rapar- all bordering Pakistan, and Mandvi, Anjar and Gandhidham.

The district has around 16 lakh voters spread across the six constituencies, out of which male and female voters are equally proportionate. Muslims comprise around 19 per cent of the total electorate, whereas the Dalits comprise around 12 per cent, and the Patels, including the Leuvas and Kadvas, constitute about 10.5 per cent. The Kshatriya and the Koli communities comprise around 6.5 per cent and 5.2 per cent of the electorate, respectively. (PTI)

(From left) BJP's Purnesh Modi, Congress' Poonabhai Gamit, and AAP candidate Ram Dhaduk. (Express photos)

Battlelines in Surat: Modi rules, BJP is The System, AAP registers — as a knock more than actual arrival

If there is a tweak in the familiar story of the Gujarat election, if this time the 27-year-incumbent is facing a plucky new competitor it cannot ignore, it has a lot to do with what happened in Surat in 2021. Come here to get a closer glimpse of the Gujarat election’s newly minted triangle — BJP vs Congress vs AAP.

The Congress’s strong showing in 2017 — going up to 77 seats, confining the BJP to 99 — sets off barely a ripple today in this urban centre where a whole generation of voters has grown up seeing only the BJP’s MLAs. But the AAP’s performance in Surat’s 2021 municipal corporation polls is a talking point, across swathes of voters.

A six-time MLA, Raghavji Patel is contesting his 11th Assembly election from Jamnagar Rural. (Express photo by Chitral Khambhati)

Gujarat Agriculture Minister: ‘Patidars and Kolis are happy, so are farmers and Dalits'

Gujarat Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel is one of the most senior MLAs in the outgoing Assembly, having made his electoral debut against former CM Keshubhai Patel in 1985. The 60-year-old served in the governments of Suresh Mehta, Shankersinh Vaghela, and Dilip Parikh between 1995 and 1998 and more than two decades later returned to a ministerial position in 2021.

A six-time MLA, Patel is contesting his 11th Assembly election from Jamnagar Rural. In a wide-ranging interview, he talked about his ministerial tenure, farmers’ issues, Patidar votes, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo)

‘Gujarat people will break records this time’: Modi at Surat roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 25-kilometre roadshow in Surat where he was greeted by a huge crowd, including women and children, with chants of “Modi…Modi…” from Surat airport to Varachha Sunday evening, even as at Yogi Chowk area, dominated by Saurashtrian Patidars, the crowd chanted “Kejriwal…Kejriwal”.

The roadshow passed through Magdalla junction, Parle point, Athwagate, Majuragate, Udhna Darwaja overbridge, Sardar Market, Parvat Patia, Mota Varachha road and Gopin village before culminating at Abhrama in Varachha where Modi addressed the gathering.

The PM started his speech with “Phir ek baar… (one more time)” when the crowd completed it with “…Modi Sarkar”.

