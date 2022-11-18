Gujarat Election 2022 Live Updates: ‘Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge of India’s history; he is anti-Hindu, anti-national,’ says Assam CM Himanta

The AAP office in Naroda, adjacent to its candidate Omprakash Tiwari's home on Subhash Nagar Road. (Photo: Rashi Mishra)

The Naroda Assembly constituency in Ahmedabad has been a BJP bastion for over three decades and was back in the spotlight last week after the ruling party fielded the daughter of a convict in the Naroda Patiya riot case.

In the Naroda Patiya neighbourhood, 97 people were killed by a rioting mob on February 28, 2002. The locality and the adjoining Naroda Gam form the constituency. In Naroda, 108 persons, most of them Muslims, were killed during the communal violence. The trial is on in the Naroda Gam case in which 11 people were killed, and among the accused is former state minister Maya Kodnani, who was the Naroda MLA in 2002. She stands acquitted in the Naroda Patiya case, which has been described as “the largest single case of mass murder” during the riots. The violence erupted following the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra a day earlier, killing 59 people, mostly kar sevaks returning from Ayodhya.

Keshav Prasad Maurya (File)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, attacked the Congress, and asked voters to look out for “the Chunavi Hindu (electoral Hindu)”.

Maurya, who was campaigning in Ahmedabad ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, said Gujarat was more important than Uttar Pradesh for the BJP. “For us, Gujarat with its 26 Lok Sabha seats and 182 Assembly seats is more important than Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi (PTI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday announced that its Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi would contest the coming Assembly elections from the constituency of Khambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka district. The Ahir community is the most-dominant electoral group in the area and only Ahir candidates have been elected from the seat since 1972. Ahirs are categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC), just like the Gadhvi community.

Isudan Gadhvi will be up against senior Congress leader and incumbent MLA Vikram Madam and BJP veteran Mulu Bera. The rivalry between Madam and Bera dates back almost three decades and the two are set for a showdown after 20 years.

From lasting impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to long-distance monitoring, to focused campaign by party leaders, the Congress is trying to put a positive spin on the fact that Rahul Gandhi is so far absent from the high-stakes Gujarat campaign. The state unit has no clear idea if that might change, with some leaders talking tentatively of two visits by Rahul, one on November 22, a week to go for campaigning to end for the first phase polling in 89 seats on December 1, and another before the second phase on December 5.

As many as 1,362 candidates have filed the nomination forms for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly polls in 89 seats, state election officials said on Tuesday. Among notable candidates who have filed their nomination for the first phase are Gujarat Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's CM candidate Bhupendra Patel, who is contesting from Ghatlodia seat in Ahmedabad, and Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, who is contesting from Khambhalia seat in Devbhumi Dwarka district. The Election Commission started accepting the forms for the first phase on November 5 and Monday was the last day for filing the nominations.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll. With the third list, the BJP has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly. Alpesh Thakor had won from the Radhanpur Assembly seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but resigned in 2019 as an MLA and joined the BJP. In the the subsequent bypoll, he lost to the Congress from Radhanpur.

Ahead of next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, the ruling BJP as well as the opposition Congress have changed one candidate each - in Wadhwan and Botad seats respectively - in the Saurashtra region. The changes were made after the candidates allotted the seats expressed their unwillingness to contest from them, leading the two parties to announce their replacement on Sunday night. On the Wadhwan seat in Surendranagar district, the BJP has replaced Jigna Pandya with its district unit president Jagdish Makwana. In Botad, the Congress has replaced its district unit president Ramesh Mer with party spokesperson Manhar Patel.

As Gujarat gears up for a triangular contest in the Assembly election with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in its full might, Union Home and Co-operation Minister Amit Shah dismissed the party saying that the fight was between the BJP and the Congress. In an interview to India Today on Tuesday, Shah said that the BJP had been winning “every election after 1990” with the blessings of the people of Gujarat. “It might look like a triangular fight but when results are out we get to know whether it was a triangular fight or not,” Shah said.