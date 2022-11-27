scorecardresearch
Arvind Kejriwal vows to implement Old Pension Scheme in Gujarat by January 2023

Jotting down his 'prediction' in Surat, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party will win the Assembly polls in Gujarat with over 92 seats.

Arvind Kejriwal in Surat"Keeping in mind my past experience in elections, we have seen that when government employees and contractual workers vote for a party, that party wins the elections,” Kejriwal said. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday that the party will form the next government in Gujarat and implement the Old Pension Scheme by the end of January next year. He was addressing media persons at a hotel in Surat in the morning, days ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

“We will form the government in Gujarat and win over 92 seats. We will implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Gujarat by January 31, 2023,” he said, showing the government notification recently issued in Punjab to implement the OPS.

Also read |Relaunching old pension scheme potential source of fiscal risks for states, says CAG

“In the upcoming election, for the first time, a large number of BJP voters will vote for the AAP,” he added. “Ahead of the 2014 elections in Delhi, I had predicted to a journalist and had given it in writing that the Congress will get zero seats in Delhi and that we will form the government. The results are before you,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP national convenor then jotted down his prediction on a white paper, displayed it before media persons and said, “The AAP will form the government in Gujarat. People fear the BJP. The Congress is not on the political battlefield. We will end the outsourcing of employees (practice of engaging workers on contract) in government departments. We will implement the Old Pension Scheme in Gujarat.”

He added, “We will increase the wages of Ashaben workers, homeguards in the police department and several others working in government departments after forming the government in Gujarat.”

“Keeping in mind my past experience in elections, we have seen that when government employees and contractual workers vote for a party, that party wins the elections,” he added, seeking votes for the AAP.

“Seeing the acceptance enjoyed by the AAP in Gujarat, BJP leaders are unhappy and shocked. As a result, they have started attacking AAP workers,” Kejriwal said, adding that the BJP is staring at defeat in Gujarat.

Assembly polls will be held in Gujarat in two phases – on December 1 and 5 – while the results will be declared on December 8.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 02:37:09 pm
