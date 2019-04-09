Gujarat: After EC notice, BJP MLA backtracks

The District Election Officer (DEO)of Vadodara has taken cognisance of Waghodia BJP MLA Madhu Srivastav’s speech during an election campaign rally on Saturday in his Assembly constituency, when he threatened to “finish off” those who fail to vote for the BJP. The DEO has served a show cause notice on Srivastav, giving him two days’ time to reply.

However, on Monday, at the party’s campaign meeting in Jarod in his Assembly constituency, which is part of the Vadodara parliamentary constituency, Srivastav, flanked by state BJP president Jitu vaghani and Vadodara city president Bhupendra Lakhawala, backtracked, and claimed that someone had “dubbed” a fake speech on his original video to cause “embarrassment to the BJP”. He said he would soon file a defamation case against those trying to “defame him and the party”.

Srivastav, who is known for stirring up controversies, had on Saturday threatened people with dire consequences if they did not vote for the BJP, during his speech at his party’s public meeting in Waghodia. Though he began with a request, he went on to say that he will “finish off people” if lotus (the BJP’s) did not emerge victorious at every booth in Waghodia. Speaking in Gujarati, Srivastav said, “Its my request to people in Waghodia, that in every booth, the lotus should emerge victorious. If lotus doesn’t emerge victorious then mind you all who live here illegally, I will finish you (thikaane passing deyish).” He added: “I am not afraid, I will do dadagiri.”

Oscillating between intimidation and supplication, Srivastav said, “For years we have sheltered you, provided water connection, electricity, homes, we have provided everything. I request everyone here, without any discrimination on April 23rd, go out and vote, vote for the lotus symbol of the BJP and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again. I am your MLA, your servant, and as a servant it is my right to ask you to vote for the lotus symbol on April 23rd.”

The Vadodara city Congress unit had filed a complaint with the DEO. “Even after the Model Code of Conduct has been in place and despite being an MLA he is threatening the poor villagers and farmers of the area and demanding that they vote for the lotus symbol as per his instructions,” the Congress complaint said. “This does not account for a free and fair election.”

The Congress demanded that strict action be taken against Srivastav for his speech.

DEO Shalini Agrawal said, “We taken cognisance of the speech by Srivastav on Saturday. We have served a notice to seek his reply. He has two days’ time from the time he receives the notice. Further action will be taken accordingly as per provisions.”

On Monday, however, Srivastav dropped his tenor by several notches and focused on the ‘vikas’ (development) line of the party. He wore his supplicant’s garb again and said, “I have come here as your sevak, to humbly request you to see the development works undertaken in the constituency during the the tenure of the BJP. We have completed works of road carpeting, drainage, water and the Narmada canal. I have always maintained that as your MLA, I am accessible to all people regardless of their caste, creed and economic background.”

He claimed that he was a humble person. “I have never been taken my success in my six terms as an MLA to my head and allowed it to make me complacent or arrogant,” said Srivastav, and stated that even in Saturday’s meeting he had only made “humble requests” to the electorate, and not threatened them. “Even in the meeting in Waghodia, I had made such a humble request to my voters to vote for the party… But someone maliciously edited my speech and added a dubbed voice to the footage to cause damage to the party. I will soon file a defamation case against these people.”