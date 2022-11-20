scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

BJP losing, Cong to lose its deposit, AAP will form govt in Gujarat: Kejriwal

Kejriwal reiterated AAP’s poll promises on free electricity, good schools, free medical treatment and unemployment allowance.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during a public meeting ahead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, at Paharganj in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday carried out a roadshow in Halol of Panchmahals district of central Gujarat where he repeated his claim that the AAP is going to form the government in Gujarat.

“Bharatiya Janata Party haar rahi hain, Congress ki zamanat japt ho rahi hain, AAP ki sarkar banane ja rahi hain (BJP is losing, Congress will lose its deposit and AAP is going to form government),” he said, alleging that because of AAP’s “impending victory”, “the BJP has asked the media to not show Kejriwal… But you all do Facebook live, your camera is our TV camera”.

Kejriwal was accompanied by two AAP candidates from Halol and neighbouring Chhota Udepur constituencies, Bharat Rathva and Arjun Rathva respectively.

Reiterating AAP’s poll promises on free electricity, good schools, free medical treatment and unemployment allowance, Kejriwal said, “Those raising slogans ‘Modi, Modi’…raise slogans for whoever you want, we will win your hearts and bring you to our party one day. There is no party that talks about schools, medical treatment, employment… our only talks (are) about people’s issues… give me just five years…,” the Delhi CM said.

Halol constituency is currently represented by BJP MLA and former minister Jaydrathsinh Parmar, whereas, Congress MLA from Chhota Udepur constituency Mohansinh Rathva resigned earlier this month as MLA and as primary member of Congress. The BJP has fielded Mohansinh’s son Rajendrasinh as its candidate from Chhota Udepur constituency.

