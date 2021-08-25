GSEB SSC 10th result declared for private, repeater students

GSEB Gujarat Board SSC 10th Result 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) today declared the result for the class 10 private and repeater students. The results are available on the official website at gseb.org.

The exam was conducted on 579 exam centres and a total of which 3,26,505 registered for the exam. Of these, 2,98,817 candidates appeared for the examination and 30,012 candidates have been declared pass. The total pass percentage is 10.04 per cent.

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of gseb.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10. Enter the necessary credentials to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

The Gujarat government had decided to promote all 8.72 lakh regular students of class 10, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The decision was taken to cancel the examinations in the “wider health interest of the students”. All regular students of 1,276 government, 5,325 grant in aid, and 4,331 private schools and another 45 schools, thus, of a total of over 8.72 lakh students from 10,977 schools in the state, have been mass promoted this year.