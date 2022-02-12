Ground Zero: This poll season, Punjab sees unique inter-faith gathering

In the Punjab poll season when every effort is being made by the political parties to polarize the votes on the grounds of religion and caste, on ground zero, the scenario is different.

A unique gathering in Ludhiana’s Rose Garden Saturday, brought smiles on the faces and warmth in the hearts as people from different communities participated in an ‘inter-faith langar’ and sat together to eat food. People from different communities- Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs- brought cooked delicacies from their cultures and together they ate, sitting on the ground. According to the organizers, it wasn’t just a ‘meal’ but a firm answer to the political parties who are trying to divide the voters on the basis of religion ahead of polls slated for February 20.

Zarda (sweet rice) and vegetable pulao from the kitchens of Muslim community, suji halwa from the Hindus and soft parshadas (rotis) and dal from the Sikhs– and the air was filled with the fragrance of sumptuous food and crackling laughs- as people from all faiths served each other and engaged in conversations, breaking many barriers in the hearts.

The initiative was a part of the activities being undertaken across the world to observe World Interfaith Harmony Week (WIHW), recognized by the United Nations, and locally two NGOs- Interfaith Global Summit and Team 1699- collaborated with the British High Commission to organize this unique interfaith langar, which not only aimed at bringing people together but also to tell politicians that Punjab’s social fabric of communal harmony cannot be disturbed due to elections and politicking.

“Aao vand ke khaaiye, nafrat diyan kandhan dhaaiye, roti di saanjh paaiye, manukhta da geet gaaiye’ (Come let’s share and eat, demolish the walls of hatred, share our rotis and sing songs of humanity),’ read the message of the event.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Gursahib Singh, a volunteer cum organizer of the event, said that though langar always means people from all communities sitting together and eating, this event was different in a way that people from all communities pitched in and got the traditional delicacies from their cultures. “We wanted to give a message to the politicians who are trying to polarize the voters in Punjab that nothing can disturb the communal harmony of Punjab. If people are united, it is not possible to divide them on the basis of religion. Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, Christians and others have always lived in peace here since always and it will continue this way,” he said.

Sumit Ravi Shankar, a priest who attended the event said: “This langar was our answer to the politicians of all parties that people of Punjab have always been united. On the ground, people of Punjab are united though politicians can claim anything in their speeches. We believe in humanity.”

Abdul Sattar from Muslim community and Balwinder Singh from Sikh community said that when they got to know about such langar being organized, they came to participate with their families.

“It has been decades that we have been living in Punjab and we never felt the difference between Hindu, Sikh or Muslim. It is politicians who are trying to create these differences for their benefit. The country belongs to all of us,” they said.