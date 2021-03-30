Gross violation of democratic ethics by PM during Bangladesh visit: TMC complaint to EC

Derek O’Brien, TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, has written to the Chief Election Commissioner alleging a “gross violation of democratic ethics and Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bangladesh”. The complaint alleges that Modi’s programmes were “solely and exclusively intended to influence the voting pattern in certain constituencies in the ongoing elections to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal”.

“We have no objection whatsoever to his visit to Bangladesh for this official purpose. After all, India played a critical role in the liberation of Bangladesh. West Bengal, in particular, made an immense contribution to the heroic struggle of our fellow Bengalis in (what was then) East Pakistan for freedom from the brutal regime in West Pakistan. However, the All lndia Trinamool Congress strongly objects to Shri Modi’s programmes in Bangladesh on March 27. These had nothing to do with either the 50th anniversary of the independence of Bangladesh or the birth centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’,” the letter stated.

The letter alleged that “no other Indian Prime Minister has so brazenly indulged in an unethical and undemocratic act and violated the Model Code of Conduct by indirectly campaigning for his party from foreign soil”. It said the point is evidenced by the fact that accompanying the Prime Minister was a BJP MP from West Bengal, Santanu Thakur, with no MP or representative from any other parties invited. Thakur is a leader of the Matua community in West Bengal.

“The All lndia Trinamool Congress demands that the Election Commission of lndia not only censure him but also take deterrent punitive action against him so that he dares not repeat such misconduct in future,” O’Brien said.