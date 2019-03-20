Grand Alliance intact, candidates for 40 LS seats to be announced after Holi: Tejashwi

Allaying apprehensions about the future of ‘Mahagathbandan’, RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav Wednesday said the Grand Alliance in Bihar is intact and its candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state will be announced after Holi, reported PTI.

Yadav, the younger son and political heir of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was replying to questions from reporters at the airport here on his return from New Delhi after hectic negotiations that took place over the past several days.

Speaking to PTI, Yadav said, “All is well in the Mahagathbandhan. It is intact and strong and we will put up a strong fight at the hustings. Differences have been ironed out. We will announce our candidates after Holi.”

He said that RJD would stay away from the Holi festivities this year as a mark of respect for the Pulwama martyrs.

(With inputs from PTI)