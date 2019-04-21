Govt using central agencies to hide failures: BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati Saturday accused the Narendra Modi government of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department against Opposition leaders to hide its failures. She said even the Congress had done the same during its rule.

She addressed two BSP-SP-RLD rallies for SP leaders Azam Khan and Akshay, cousin of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Rampur and Firozabad Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively. Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand and Akhilesh also attended the rallies.

“It is part of a conspiracy. The BJP has lodged fake cases against Opposition leaders – the same way what the Congress had done,” she said.

At the Rampur rally, Mayawati said no matter what “cheap tricks” the BJP and RSS played, Azam Khan would win the seat.

She also hit out at the Congress and said it had lost power in several states and at the Centre because of its flawed policies.

She took a dig at the BJP’s ‘chowkidaar’ campaign and said no matter how many ‘small or big chowkidaars’ try to get back power, the BJP will not win elections.

Targeting the Congress and BJP, she said, “In 1989, the Congress lost power at the Centre because of the Bofors scam. Now, it is the turn of the BJP. The borders are also not safe under the BJP. There have been several terror attacks and our soldiers have been lost.”

Referring to the Congress’s NYAY scheme, the BSP chief said if her party becomes part of the Central government, it will give jobs to people, instead.

Speaking at the rally, Akhilesh said the people who are troubled by a government should take revenge by voting it out. He criticised the Centre as capitalists fled the country with people’s money. “People came as chaiwaalas and their chai has no taste… The BJP is good at distracting people from the real issues and the PM is only for the 1 per cent of the population,” he said.

Azam Khan – who was recently banned by the EC from campaigning for 72 hours for allegedly making derogatory comments against Rampur BJP candidate Jaya Prada – said, “No matter what one calls you – a puppy, anti-national or traitor – but without you, the map of India is not complete. When the Partition happened in 1947, we could have gone to Pakistan, but we did not because this is our land, the skies are ours… The Constitution drafted by Dr Ambedkar is our sacred book… Those calling you traitors are traitors themselves.”

Underlining how Mayawati and Mulayam Singh buried their hatchet after a quarter century of rivalry, Khan said the olive branch was the need of the hour. In addition, Mayawati and Akhilesh addressed a joint rally in Firozabad where his uncle and rebel leader Shivpal Yadav is contesting against SP candidate Akshay.