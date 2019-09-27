Govt performance not weekly exam, people have faith in us: Sunil Kumar Jakhar

With bypolls coming up in the state, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar, who had largely been out of action since after the Lok Sabha elections, speaks to The Indian Express on the government’s performance, the Bargari sacrilege issue, and allegations of complicity between Congress and Akalis:

How many seats is your party expecting to win?

I would not hazard a guess. Going by the performance of our government, we expect victory in all four. Do you think the results will be a verdict on the government’s performance?

The government’s performance has been evaluated by the people over and over again, whether it is byelections, panchayat elections, Zila parishads, samitis, corporations and Lok Sabha elections. It is not a weekly exam. People have already evaluated the government’s performance. They have given their mandate in all previous elections and only recently the Lok Sabha elections. The performance cannot be put to evaluation every time. But we are confident that people will reaffirm their faith in us.

How do you rate the performance of the government on a scale of 10?

We have done exceptionally well, given the state of our finances after having inherited a legacy of financial crisis. I think performance cannot be measured in numbers. People of Punjab have given us two-third majority. We have justified that. I would give 7.5-8 marks.

An elected government is always evaluated constantly, unlike the bureaucrats. We politicians do not have the luxury of sitting on our achievements. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is putting his best efforts to ensure that all promises are met…whether it is debt waiver, pensions, extending the medical cover etc.

The narrative even among most Congress MLAs still revolves around Bargari. What about that?

Bargari is a very sentimental issue. The issue is not just making Congress party MLAs agitated but the entire state as well. The so-called custodians of the Panth hobnobbed with the Dera Sacha Sauda chief. The Congress government under the leadership of Capt Amarinder Singh has been able to take decisive steps. As far as sacrilege is concerned, all the culprits who had physically desecrated the holy Guru Granth Sahib were apprehended and put behind bars. On the firing issue in Behbal Kalan, it happened for the first time in the history of Punjab that the IG and SSP-level officers, who were involved in firing, were brought to book. SAD and its alliance partner BJP are trying to derail the investigations.

The persons who committed the sacrilege did not do it on their own. And if the SIT formed under DIG Ranbir Singh Khattra could apprehend 10-12 culprits, it could very well have been done during the Akali regime also. They were the Panthic people, and Punjab at that time was burning.

The way the investigation was conducted, it was clear that there was an arrangement between the Akalis and the Dera chief.

There have been voices of dissent from your own party on Bargari issue not been taken to a logical conclusion. What do you say about that?

On Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing, the point which needs to be highlighted is that the first firing took place in Kotkapura at 6.42 am. Akalis can justify that the firing took place at the spur of the moment. But how do they justify the firing at Behbal Kalan that took place at 10.30 am, after a gap of three and half hours? The government could have sought an explanation from the police officers responsible for it. The time lapse between the two firings indicates the design. It shows that there were orders from the top to teach these protesters a lesson. People now want to find out who gave the orders for the firing. This is the conspiracy

angle.

The CBI closure report is being done deliberately. CBI has never given a closure report in any case so soon and that too when Punjab Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution seeking the cases back from CBI. There may be many considerations. May be because of election in Haryana. It is deliberately being done so that the truth does not come out. Truth is frightening because the needle of suspicion is on the so-called custodians of the Panth.

What is causing the delay?

Our government has done very well. As I said Akalis never arrested those people who perpetrated the sacrilege and those officers who indulged in firing. We are on the right track. In the end, it is the result that will prove all these people wrong. There is a delay. But that delay is because of the powers that be in Delhi. We also believe that justice delayed is justice denied. We are working on it so that the investigation is fair and it stands in the court of the law.

What about the demand of a number of Congress MLAs seeking action against Badals on the issue?

The people of Punjab have identified who are the real culprits. Somebody may have pulled the trigger…but people have identified the conspirators. Law…goes by facts. That is what is causing the delay. Had it not for the law abiding citizens of this state, they would have lynched the culprits.The opposition alleges complicity between your government and the Akalis.

This is totally baseless. The law takes its own course. It also takes its own time. It is this delay that is giving fuel to the rumour mills. The law may be making it slow but we are working in the right direction.

Captain Sahib has committed that we will bring the perpetrators to book. And he is known to keep his word. He will ensure that the investigation is done in such a way that we make a foolproof case so that it is taken to a logical conclusion.

Who will be your nearest rival?

Only time will tell. This time all four seats were held by four different parties. Every party’s popularity would be put to test. Akalis will have to be on the run. They will have to justify acts of commission and omission. AAP is on the verge of extinction. BJP has brought the country to an economic standstill. Most of the opposition is in disarray.

What is the reason behind the growing grievances against bureaucrats among ruling party MLAs?

People see that the government’s policies are not reaching the targeted audience. This is what is leading to this concern. Intent is very clear. Government has taken a lot of measures but a lot still needs to be done.