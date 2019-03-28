Govt offices told to keep CM Kejriwal letters on backburner

Days before the Delhi election commission sealed a room where letters from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were kept in the Narela office of the Delhi Jal Board, orders had gone out to lock the rooms across all offices where such letters were kept.

Advertising

The personalised letters, with names of people in whose names water connections were registered, were printed in February and being sent out with bills since then, officials said.

The letters speak about work done by the AAP government and how previous governments “ignored” development work. “In merely four years, we have laid water pipelines in more than 400 colonies. The work we have done with regard to water and sewage in the last four years, past governments have not been able to do in the last 20-25 years,” it states.

According to DJB sources, instructions had gone out last week asking zonal revenue officials to lock/seal rooms where the letters were kept. Several rooms were sealed Monday.

It is not the water utility alone that has been sending out letters from the CM to people. The education and social welfare departments too have sent out similar letters in the past.

Sources said that since the BJP’s Delhi unit went to the election commission to complain against these letters, instructions had been sent to all departments to make sure the remaining letters were sent only after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

“The letters were printed in February. Close to 5 lakh have already been sent out. Once the MCC came into force, we stopped sending them. Yes, instructions were given to lock the rooms where the letters are kept. We can send out these letters after the code of conduct is lifted,” said DJB vice-chairperson Dinesh Mohaniya.