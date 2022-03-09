Govindnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Govindnagar (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Govindnagar Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Satya Dev Pachauri. The Govindnagar seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

govindnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashok Kumar Kaliya BSP 0 10th Pass 58 Rs 7,17,885 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Karishma Thakur INC 1 Graduate 27 Rs 18,01,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kawardeep Singh AAP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 6,85,78,151 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Giri Proutist Bloc, India 1 8th Pass 54 Rs 5,23,200 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Maithani BJP 2 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 10,15,15,257 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 72,34,665 ~ 72 Lacs+ Vikas Yadav SP 1 Post Graduate 28 Rs 11,84,410 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 2,67,002 ~ 2 Lacs+

govindnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satya Dev Pachauri BJP 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 11,69,52,463 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 2,74,25,564 ~ 2 Crore+ Ambuj Shikla INC 1 Post Graduate 49 Rs 83,68,000 ~ 83 Lacs+ / Rs 15,50,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Nirmal Tiwari BSP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 8,20,85,445 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 2,55,06,138 ~ 2 Crore+ Raju Pal RLD 0 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 19,88,121 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ Shail Mishra Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 Graduate 41 Rs 5,54,998 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar Sarvaria Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 4,41,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 1,14,700 ~ 1 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

govindnagar Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Satyadev Pachauri BJP 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 2,74,44,332 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,74,275 ~ 4 Lacs+ Akhilesh Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 77,000 ~ 77 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Amit Kumar JaRaP 1 Post Graduate 39 Rs 6,47,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ankit Singh RLM 0 Graduate 26 Rs 1,91,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Anshwani SP 0 Literate 51 Rs 2,63,04,307 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,00,575 ~ 31 Lacs+ Betalal Diwakar BSKP 0 Graduate Professional 45 Rs 16,43,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 23,400 ~ 23 Thou+ Dayashanker IND 0 5th Pass 34 Rs 6,406 ~ 6 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta Patel JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 36,04,966 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Girjesh Pratap Singh ABHM 0 10th Pass 38 Rs 50,03,000 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Govind Narayan CPM 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 1,81,91,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 72,000 ~ 72 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamlesh Fighter RWSP 2 Literate 29 Rs 1,35,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kandha Sinha IND 1 Graduate 39 Rs 14,93,611 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sachin Tripathi BSP 1 12th Pass 33 Rs 73,43,714 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 5,94,374 ~ 5 Lacs+ Shailendra Dixit INC 0 Doctorate 48 Rs 1,35,90,463 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 26,84,287 ~ 26 Lacs+ Sharda Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 57,67,492 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar Pasvan NLP 2 8th Pass 30 Rs 2,77,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shivji Yadav BJKD 0 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 7,08,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 76,400 ~ 76 Thou+ Shyam Naresh Bajpai IND 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 4,03,079 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Somendra Singh Kushwaha LJP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 1,25,35,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejbahadur Singh IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 4,76,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Umesh Kumar Savita IND 0 Illiterate 34 Rs 7,77,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Virendra Kumar RVLP 0 12th Pass 40 Rs 14,24,387 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 11,46,560 ~ 11 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

