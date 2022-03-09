Goverdhan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Goverdhan (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Goverdhan Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Karinda Singh. The Goverdhan seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Goverdhan ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

goverdhan Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Annat Koshik AAP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 8,50,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ashok Rashtriya Samta Vikas Party 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhuri Rashtriya Shoshit Samaj Party 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 97,51,200 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Deepak Chaudhary INC 5 Graduate 55 Rs 3,16,22,100 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Meghshyam BJP 0 Graduate Professional 56 Rs 7,96,71,150 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Meghshyam IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 15,14,196 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Peetam IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 15,000 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 55,77,687 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Preetam Singh RLD 4 Graduate 47 Rs 19,30,72,862 ~ 19 Crore+ / Rs 3,84,98,880 ~ 3 Crore+ Prem Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate 34 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajkumar Rawat BSP 0 12th Pass 58 Rs 6,37,91,230 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 8,22,198 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sanjay Singh IND 3 Graduate 30 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sharma Vipul IND 0 Post Graduate 29 Rs 13,14,597 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

goverdhan Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Karinda Singh BJP 1 Graduate 63 Rs 11,77,61,931 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 33,46,111 ~ 33 Lacs+ Avadhesh Sharma Bharat Kalyan Party 0 Graduate 26 Rs 11,01,981 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Braj Kishor Al-Hind Party 0 Not Given 52 Rs 30,77,000 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 3,52,200 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Narendra Singh RLD 0 Graduate 63 Rs 6,79,41,329 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 59,31,357 ~ 59 Lacs+ Pooran IND 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 7,74,980 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Purushottan CPI 0 5th Pass 57 Rs 10,90,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Kumar Rawat BSP 0 Graduate 53 Rs 5,40,93,766 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 8,08,052 ~ 8 Lacs+ Rakesh Kumar Kaushik Lok Dal 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 3,45,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ranvir Pandav INC 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 2,21,17,118 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 20,200 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Satish Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 0 Rs 52,000 ~ 52 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

goverdhan Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Rajkumar Rawat BSP 0 12th Pass 48 Rs 2,51,26,702 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ch. Abhimanyu Saini RMD 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 3,33,106 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Deepak Chaudhary LD 4 Graduate 45 Rs 1,12,20,326 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish IJP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 9,08,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagdish Prasad Kaushik JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 85,44,000 ~ 85 Lacs+ / Rs 7,10,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Karinda Singh BJP 1 Graduate 58 Rs 8,93,79,059 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 11,49,672 ~ 11 Lacs+ Meghashyam RLD 0 Graduate Professional 46 Rs 4,09,15,592 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 66,94,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ Mohan Swaroop All India Minorities Front 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 14,09,500 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukesh Pratap Singh IND 2 Graduate 41 Rs 1,24,94,615 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Neeraj Sharma RLM 1 12th Pass 35 Rs 66,89,000 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Om Prakash IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 9,12,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Peetam Singh SP 2 Graduate 44 Rs 1,44,19,967 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,40,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Radharaman BSP(K) 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Vinod (rajjo Bhaiya) IND 1 12th Pass 59 Rs 1,23,96,908 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 12,74,794 ~ 12 Lacs+ Than Singh RALP 0 8th Pass 47 Rs 81,74,005 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

