Got pamphlet by post a week ago: RWA head on pamphlet against AAP’s Atishi

In the press conference, AAP alleged that the pamphlet had been distributed along with newspapers in different residential areas of East Delhi, specifically naming Krishna Nagar and Vivek Vihar.

The head of a housing colony in East Delhi said he had received the derogatory pamphlet against AAP candidate Atishi — attributed by the party to the BJP — via post last week.

“I received the pamphlet through post on May 2, between 3 and 4 pm. I am the president of the Residents’ Welfare Association and the letter was addressed to my residence in that capacity. Nobody else in my society received it…,” said Alam Gir, RWA president at Rani Garden, Geeta Colony. When The Indian Express contacted Atishi’s office to verify if anyone received the pamphlet, party workers said Gir had complained to them about it.

“I was very upset when I saw the contents of the letter, that something so offensive could be written about a woman. I don’t condemn it out of support for AAP or Atishi, but out of respect for women. I had met (Deputy CM) Manish Sisodia during a workshop on community disaster management so I texted him about this,” he said.

Akshay Marathe, who is part of Atishi’s campaign team, claimed Alam was the second person to reach out to them, the first being an RWA member from Vishwas Nagar. “There are three people I know of who have received the pamphlet by post. The distributors seem to have some kind of database through which they are getting in touch with RWAs…,” he alleged.

“We get two newspapers daily and no such pamphlet was there today. I didn’t even know that such a pamphlet was doing the rounds,” said a general store owner, as he went through the newspaper bundle again.

Several other residents in Yojana Vihar, IP Extension, Patparganj, East Vinod Nagar, Vasundhara Enclave, Pandav Nagar and Mayur Vihar Phase I The Indian Express spoke to also said they did not receive it.

B S Vohra, president of the East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, said that while members of several RWAs had heard about it, none of those he had spoken to had seen the pamphlet.

