Goshainganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Goshainganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Goshainganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Indra Pratap Alias Khabbu Tiwari. The Goshainganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Goshainganj ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

goshainganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhay Singh SP 10 Graduate 47 Rs 6,71,24,503 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 36,20,426 ~ 36 Lacs+ Alok Dwivedi AAP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 36,85,500 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 8,75,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Arti Tiwari BJP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 91,26,000 ~ 91 Lacs+ / Rs 1,93,054 ~ 1 Lacs+ Bed Prakash Vikassheel Insaan Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 2,61,400 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Sagar BSP 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 3,60,63,366 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 27,46,852 ~ 27 Lacs+ Sarvesh Kumar IND 4 Graduate 39 Rs 39,70,000 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Savita Kisan Party (Loktantrik) 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 78,70,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Sharada Devi INC 0 5th Pass 66 Rs 4,84,31,876 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 3,60,000 ~ 3 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Goshainganj candidate of from Abhay Singh Uttar Pradesh. Goshainganj Election Result 2012

goshainganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhay Singh SP 18 Graduate 39 Rs 2,36,25,343 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 13,67,132 ~ 13 Lacs+ Sangeeta MADP 0 Graduate 26 Rs 5,31,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shalini Sing RLM 0 Doctorate 34 Rs 3,67,420 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Prakash LJP 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 1,37,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suneet Kumar Singh NAP 1 5th Pass 32 Rs 60,000 ~ 60 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Gokran Divedi BJP 0 Graduate 58 Rs 1,04,80,195 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,16,757 ~ 4 Lacs+ Indra Pratap BSP 9 12th Pass 41 Rs 17,98,583 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 9,08,454 ~ 9 Lacs+ Madhuri Singh AD 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 10,32,778 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 6,57,395 ~ 6 Lacs+ Rajdev JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 36 Rs 9,38,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 3,52,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ Satyendra Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 26 Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 1 Graduate 30 Rs 33,07,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sita Ram INC 0 Graduate Professional 72 Rs 1,01,02,116 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 9,20,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Sudheer Kumar IND 0 Post Graduate 37 Rs 14,23,526 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Bahadur IND 0 8th Pass 31 Rs 81,181 ~ 81 Thou+ / Rs 300 ~ 3 Hund+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

