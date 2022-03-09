scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Gorakhpur Rural (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gorakhpur Rural (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live:Get all the updates on Gorakhpur Rural assembly constituency election results on indianexpress.com. Elections for the 403 assembly seats.

By: Election Desk | Gorakhpur Rural |
March 9, 2022 7:43:24 pm
Gorakhpur Rural Election Results 2022

Gorakhpur Rural (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.
The Gorakhpur Rural Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bipin Singh. The Gorakhpur Rural seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gorakhpur Rural ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gorakhpur rural Assembly Election Candidates 2022

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Bindu IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 30,77,253 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Bipin Singh BJP 0 Graduate 56 Rs 9,57,30,611 ~ 9 Crore+ / Rs 28,38,688 ~ 28 Lacs+
Dara Singh Nishad BSP 4 10th Pass 53 Rs 30,58,253 ~ 30 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Devendra Nishad Mahara INC 2 12th Pass 46 Rs 8,32,500 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Dr. Shrinarayan Vishwakarma Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 2,69,71,364 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 16,26,438 ~ 16 Lacs+
Gautam Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 2,35,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ghanshyam Nishad IND 0 5th Pass 41 Rs 3,54,554 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harisewak Moulik Adhikar Party 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,15,23,500 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Hifzurrahman Ajmal Ansari Peace Party 1 Graduate Professional 48 Rs 61,75,380 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 12,00,000 ~ 12 Lacs+
Mohd. Islam All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 4 10th Pass 50 Rs 3,15,31,175 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 54,31,882 ~ 54 Lacs+
Poonam Singh Bharatiya Apna Samaj Party 0 Literate 38 Rs 78,20,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Pramod Rashtrawadi Party of India 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 39,91,921 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 21,03,500 ~ 21 Lacs+
Vaibhav Shahi AAP 0 Graduate 34 Rs 4,27,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Bahadur Yadav SP 8 12th Pass 52 Rs 10,66,25,420 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 1,32,74,738 ~ 1 Crore+
Vinay Kumar Pandey Alias Swami Dr. Vinay Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Post Graduate 50 Rs 35,02,602 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gorakhpur Rural candidate of from Bipin Singh Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur Rural Election Result 2017

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2017
Bipin Singh
BJP

gorakhpur rural Assembly Election Candidates 2017

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Bipin Singh BJP 1 Graduate 51 Rs 4,33,86,078 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 6,43,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Adil Akhtar CPI 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 52,60,100 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Gulab RLD 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 25,23,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ishrawati NCP 1 Literate 57 Rs 76,77,601 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kaushilya Devi Apna Dal United Party 0 5th Pass 65 Rs 51,70,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Malti Devi IND 0 5th Pass 49 Rs 50,34,663 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajesh Pandey BSP 2 Graduate 36 Rs 1,28,30,111 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 43,19,359 ~ 43 Lacs+
Sanjay Kumar Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal 0 12th Pass 53 Rs 50,29,663 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Santosh Kumar Gupta IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 1,17,66,286 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Vakil Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 32,33,210 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Vijay Bahadur Yadav SP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 5,14,18,487 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 16,32,770 ~ 16 Lacs+
Vinay Kumar Pandey Sarvodaya Bharat Party 0 Post Graduate 47 Rs 26,83,996 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.



The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gorakhpur Rural candidate of from Vijay Bahadur Yadav Uttar Pradesh.

Gorakhpur Rural Election Result 2012

Year
Winning Candidate
Party
2012
Vijay Bahadur Yadav
BJP

gorakhpur rural Assembly Election Candidates 2012

Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.)
Vijay Bahadur Yadav BJP 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 2,70,68,238 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~
Akbar Ali Khan Kisan Sena 1 10th Pass 60 Rs 2,60,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Anil Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 8,51,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Arun IND 0 Graduate 45 Rs 11,43,952 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 90,781 ~ 90 Thou+
Asif Jama VIP 0 8th Pass 46 Rs 10,55,900 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ayodhya JD(U) 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 2,57,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Chedi Lal PECP 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 58,14,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 6,80,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Gulab Chand IND 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 21,80,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Harish Kumar Tripathi IND 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 32,000 ~ 32 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Jafar Amin SP 2 12th Pass 49 Rs 19,45,588 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 5,99,366 ~ 5 Lacs+
Jatashanker Tripathi Swaraj Dal 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 63,74,510 ~ 63 Lacs+ / Rs 10,09,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Kajal INC 0 12th Pass 31 Rs 17,91,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Kumarhi Urf Vishwapati Devi BSP(K) 0 Illiterate 58 Nil / Rs 0 ~
Madan Singh NCP 0 Graduate 47 Rs 1,55,30,498 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+
Manoj Kumar SSD 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 1,50,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Onkar Nath Yadav LD 0 Graduate 41 Rs 44,21,400 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Parvez Parvaaz MMUP 4 Post Graduate 58 Rs 17,70,400 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Prahlad Sahani JKP 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 39,03,902 ~ 39 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Praveen Kumar RLM 0 12th Pass 37 Rs 32,72,000 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ragho IND 0 Literate 33 Rs 1,07,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rajendra Singh ARVP 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 16,20,043 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+
Rajesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 1,20,600 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Rakesh Jwala Dal 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~
Rambhual BSP 5 Graduate 51 Rs 61,21,000 ~ 61 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Ranjeet Bahadur Singh NLP 0 Post Graduate 54 Rs 55,60,000 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 7,58,000 ~ 7 Lacs+
Sandeep Kumar ABHM 0 Others 33 Rs 10,48,400 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Shiv Prakash LJP 2 Literate 41 Rs 6,49,231 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+
Sikandar Ali RPD 0 12th Pass 36 Rs 13,53,000 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~
Tariq Husain Ansari IND 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 15,34,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Gorakhpur Rural Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Gorakhpur Rural Assembly is also given here..

