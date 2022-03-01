A Gorakhpur hostel learns a hard lesson about politics: passing the buck

Like at other student accommodations across Uttar Pradesh, wait hangs over this hostel in Deendayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University in Gorakhpur, home to a hundred students.

Most of them have been here a couple of years already, enrolling in courses to stay on at the affordable hostel, in “taiyyari” – a euphemism for preparation for government job recruitment exams. Tired of the wait, the residents have a suggestion: a calendar for every recruitment, like for Central and state Civil Service examinations.

Harsh Tiwari, 24, who belongs to Gorakhpur and is pursuing LLB from the university, says: “With notification for recruitment, a complete calendar must be released, with dates of submission of applications, last date, date of examination, date of interview, date of result, date of joining of selected candidates.”

With most of the students at the hostel, named after Vivekananda, pursuing law, the biggest concern is the delayed judicial appointments. Abhishek Mishra, 25, who belongs to Kushinagar, and Dharmvir Maddhesiya, 26, from Maharajganj, both LLM students, say recruitment has not been done in the judicial sector for almost four years.

While the selection keeps getting delayed for reasons such as leaks, and lately Covid outbreaks, students are also angry over the delay in reimbursement of their fees. “The reimbursement of private college students is done on priority. But most of us are from EWS or SC/ST/OBC families, and our money is stuck. Officials and university officials pass the buck to the others,” says Tiwari.

Vasisth Narayan Singh, the District Social Welfare officer who looks after these matters, denied this. “Fee reimbursement is under process. It is not delayed,” he said.

Students at the hostel are largely from the surrounding districts of Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Sant Kabirnagar. Many say that while they or their families voted for the BJP last time, the party is no longer their first choice.

Sandeep Kasaundhan, 23, an LLB student who belongs to the Maharajganj district, is angry with all parties. “Maharajganj is undeveloped and people are suffering. But, in every election, parties bring some Bhojpuri folk singer who sings anything to impress voters. The candidates never return to see us after winning,” he says.

However, with the lack of jobs emerging as a prime concern, coinciding with a slowdown in the economy post-Covid, the BJP has been trying to argue that unemployment is something different. Top party leaders Amit Shah and J P Nadda told The Indian Express in interviews that the unemployment figures didn’t reflect the lack of jobs as much as a desire for a government job. The Samajwadi Party and BSP have made job promises in their poll campaigns.

While Tiwari believes people too are to blame, for going by caste and creed when they vote, Mishra believes there has been some change. “We laugh at parties and leaders who claim to be against casteism or those who say they don’t take decisions based on caste,” he says, pointing out that if the BJP has allied with the NISHAD Party (its vote base Nishads, or the boatmen community), the SP has teamed up with the SBSP (vote base Rajbhars).

Adds Amit Patel, “Similarly we laugh when we read statements of leaders and parties that they are against dynasties. We have seen in every party that if you want to join politics or to get a ticket, it matters which family you belong to.”