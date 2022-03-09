Gopamau (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gopamau (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gopamau (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Shyam Prakash. The Gopamau (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gopamau Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gopamau (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Munshilal IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 6,92,598 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajeshwari SP 0 12th Pass 60 Rs 2,37,84,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rudra Pratap Shahi AAP 0 Graduate 31 Rs 3,50,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar BSP 2 Graduate 47 Rs 57,57,500 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Shive Kumar IND 0 Graduate 71 Rs 1,10,38,880 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shyam Prakash BJP 0 Graduate 61 Rs 2,82,85,533 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,85,94,268 ~ 4 Crore+ Suneeta Devi INC 1 Post Graduate 38 Rs 2,34,23,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gopamau Sc candidate of from Shyam Prakash Uttar Pradesh. Gopamau (sc) Election Result 2017

gopamau (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shyam Prakash BJP 0 Graduate 57 Rs 2,13,94,951 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 1,17,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Chakrapal IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 44,70,000 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 1,95,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Meena Kumari BSP 0 10th Pass 51 Rs 87,32,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 6,12,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Mevaram Verma IND 0 Graduate Professional 47 Rs 1,07,74,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Munshi Lal Rashtriya Shahri Vikas Party 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Raj Bahadur Bahujan Mukti Party 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 1,94,56,850 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 51,00,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ Rajeshvari SP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,94,55,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Lakhan Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 66 Rs 1,35,68,447 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Tarun Pratap IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 5,50,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gopamau Sc candidate of from Shyam Prakash Uttar Pradesh. Gopamau (sc) Election Result 2012

gopamau (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Shyam Prakash SP 1 Graduate 52 Rs 1,59,50,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 15,00,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ Aneeta Verma BSP 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,79,67,890 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 4,29,644 ~ 4 Lacs+ Arun Kumar NAP 0 10th Pass 39 Rs 6,85,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 35,000 ~ 35 Thou+ Ashok Kumar Verma PECP 0 Graduate 44 Rs 69,56,569 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 5,44,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ David BKrD 0 Not Given 23 Rs 4,25,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harinam IND 0 8th Pass 36 Rs 29,98,806 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kavita Chandra BJP 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 80,75,858 ~ 80 Lacs+ / Rs 9,85,507 ~ 9 Lacs+ Mahendra Kumar Batham RLM 0 Graduate 44 Rs 52,43,000 ~ 52 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar BSRD 0 8th Pass 55 Rs 20,70,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Ratan RSBP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 66,29,334 ~ 66 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Kumar INC 4 Graduate 37 Rs 26,45,100 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Shiv Kumar S/o Gulab Chandra IND 0 12th Pass 61 Rs 50,30,672 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Kumar S/o Ramlal LJP 0 Graduate Professional 44 Rs 15,73,600 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Pal IND 0 Not Given 47 Rs 17,45,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sunita IND 1 12th Pass 31 Rs 14,50,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidyawati IND 0 Not Given 57 Rs 5,29,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Gopamau (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Gopamau (sc) Assembly is also given here..