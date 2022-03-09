Gopalpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gopalpur (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gopalpur Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Nafees Ahmad. The Gopalpur seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Gopalpur ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

gopalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abdula All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 8th Pass 31 Rs 1,67,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Er. Sunil Kumar Yadav AAP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 1,07,78,173 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Manoj Kumar Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 38 Rs 31,70,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mirza Shan Alam Beg INC 3 Graduate Professional 35 Rs 33,48,285 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mitrasen IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 20,00,943 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Munna Lal Rashtrawadi Janwadi Manch 0 Graduate 41 Rs 13,600 ~ 13 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nafees Ahmad SP 1 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,08,76,777 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Chand Yadav BSP 0 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 6,25,11,332 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 77,58,938 ~ 77 Lacs+ Satyendra Rai BJP 4 12th Pass 46 Rs 7,62,51,935 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,62,70,906 ~ 2 Crore+ Subash Naitik Party 0 Others 37 Rs 28,88,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra Yadav Vikassheel Insaan Party 2 Others 58 Rs 57,00,000 ~ 57 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Gopalpur candidate of from Nafees Ahmad Uttar Pradesh. Gopalpur Election Result 2017

gopalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nafees Ahmad SP 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 60,91,255 ~ 60 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Anirudhchandramohan Asankhya Samaj Party 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 1,06,096 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chandramohan RLD 0 Graduate 37 Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harihar Prasad Pandey Federal Democratic Party 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 36,70,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 2,70,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Haushila Pichhravarg Mahapanchayat Party 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 3,70,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Imtiyaz Beg CPI 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 42,74,868 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kamla BSP 1 Post Graduate 55 Rs 94,25,576 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Munna IND 0 12th Pass 36 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Shri Krishna Pal BJP 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 21,28,717 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veena Bharatiya Bahujan Parivartan Party 0 5th Pass 56 Rs 7,55,400 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Gopalpur candidate of from Wasim Uttar Pradesh. Gopalpur Election Result 2012

gopalpur Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Wasim SP 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 44,18,400 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 84,605 ~ 84 Thou+ Alka Singh RUC 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 29,21,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Basai Ram ASP 0 10th Pass 56 Rs 27,00,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Beersen Rajbhar MOSP 0 12th Pass 38 Rs 14,63,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhorik RJPK 0 10th Pass 43 Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh INC 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 4,76,554 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwakar Yadav RLM 0 12th Pass 30 Rs 1,10,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 5,70,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Harihar Pandey Fauji Sainik IND 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 33,73,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Izharul LJP 0 Literate 46 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Kamla BSP 1 Post Graduate 50 Rs 79,46,188 ~ 79 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maksood QED 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 19,80,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Ramchandra JD(U) 1 Others 47 Rs 87,36,512 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Val Jeet Paswan RPI(A) 0 Literate 43 Rs 2,32,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yogendra BJP 3 Others 53 Rs 20,86,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

