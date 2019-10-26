I’ve given unconditional support to BJP…all I want is development in my constituency: Kanda

Gopal Goyal Kanda, the lone legislator of Haryana Lokhit Party who defeated Independent candidate Gokul Setia in Sirsa, has emerged as a key player helping the BJP cobble up a government in Haryana for the second consecutive term. Speaking to Varinder Bhatia, Kanda says supporting the BJP is like “homecoming” and that all he wants is the development of his constituency.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Gopal Goyal Kanda: The kingmaker who couldn’t be

You have supported BJP. Did you put forward any conditions?

I have given my unconditional support to BJP. Under the able leadership of Narendra Modi, I believe we all can progress. Especially, my constituency will benefit because of this. My decision to support BJP is only to help my constituency that has voted for me. People elect you so that you can bring development to their area.

Who did you meet in Delhi last night? Did you meet Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah too?

I would not like to take any names. All I can say is that I met the top leadership and held discussions. I have given my wholehearted support to the BJP. I am going to Chandigarh and will participate in the legislative party meeting on Saturdat.

Advertising

But in 2009, you did the same thing with the Congress.

Yes, I did. That time too, my focus was my constituency. I did not support the Congress then with any motive. Since the Congress was forming the government, I thought my support will benefit them and in return, my constituency will get benefited. Because of my support, the Congress formed the government and I got several works done in my constituency. This is the reason people elected me again.

Has BJP promised you anything? Any ministerial berth?

I did not ask for anything. An unconditional support means I did not put any conditions. Actually, we have an old link with BJP. It is like homecoming for me. My father was a RSS worker and had even contested polls on a Jan Sangh ticket in 1952.

What about the other Independent candidates, have they made any demands?

All of us decided that we should support BJP because that would benefit our respective constituencies. All of us met the BJP leadership in Delhi and extended our support.

Certain sections in the BJP are objecting to your support. Senior party leader Uma Bharti has criticised has raised a red flag. How do you feel about that?

I do not know her. I have never met her. I do not know exactly what she said. Whatever she might have said, all I can say is that I have done nothing wrong. All I want is the development of my constituency.

But, there is a lot of hue and cry, even from the Opposition, on the abetment of suicide case you are facing. Will it hamper your prospects?

The fact is that I did nothing wrong. Anybody can level any accusation on anybody. Am I the only one facing a criminal case among the elected candidates? There are at least 12 MLAs who are facing several criminal cases on various charges. Even Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is facing 8-10 criminal cases. Why am I being singled out? Till any court of law holds me guilty of any charge, how can anybody or even the media accuse me?