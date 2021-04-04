Goons sheltered by TMC will be sent to jail after BJP comes to power in Bengal: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said “goons sheltered by TMC” will be sent to jail after BJP comes to power in Bengal.

“Once the BJP forms government in Bengal, these rowdy elements will meet the same fate as the goons in UP. They will be on their knees after poll results are declared. All goons sheltered by the TMC will be tracked and sent behind bars within a month of the formation of the new government. We will punish those who are a part of the syndicate raj and demand cut money (commission) from the people,” he said while addressing a public meeting in Hooghly district.

The UP CM added, “The kind of hooliganism we are witnessing in West Bengal now can be compared to the disruption that used to happen in Kashmir. Today, not terrorism but development is on the rise in Kashmir.”

Adityanath further alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is “allergic” to the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan and has “opposed” the setting up of the proposed Ram Temple in Ayodhya.