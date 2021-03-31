‘Goons from other states have entered Nandigram’: Mamata urges EC for action

Updated: March 31, 2021 2:21:00 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take action, alleging that goons from other states have come to Nandigram to foment trouble and intimidate the voters.
Speaking to reporters before hitting the campaign trail for the later phases, Banerjee alleged that locals are being hounded out of various villages in the assembly constituency in the Purba Medinipur district.
“Goons from other states have entered Nandigram to intimidate the voters. The villagers of Balarampur and many other areas are being hounded out. They are intimidating voters,” she alleged.
“We are lodging a complaint with the EC. The Election Commission must take note of it and take action,” she added. BJP leader Jaiprakash Majumdar said that although it is for the EC to look into the allegations, but it seems that sensing defeat the chief minister is making such claims in advance.
All eyes are on battleground Nandigram that is going to the polls on Thursday with Banerjee engaged in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-