Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gonda Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Prateek Singh. The Gonda seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

gonda Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Kumar Prabhakar AAP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 22,24,550 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 8,00,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ Jamal Ahmad Republican Sena 0 Literate 50 Rs 6,23,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kalpram LJP 0 12th Pass 52 Rs 24,00,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya Lal IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Zaki BSP 1 Graduate 49 Rs 95,76,128 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 33,68,967 ~ 33 Lacs+ Prateek Bhushan Singh BJP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 10,63,03,745 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 3,43,49,532 ~ 3 Crore+ Ram Bhawan IND 0 8th Pass 43 Rs 12,31,900 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rama Kashyap INC 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 6,32,963 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Razia Bano IND 0 Graduate 34 Rs 95,76,128 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 33,68,967 ~ 33 Lacs+ Sanjay Kumar IND 0 Not Given 48 Rs 2,69,497 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Santosh Kumar Naitik Party 0 Not Given 49 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sundari Pandey IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 10,96,500 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Singh IND 0 Graduate 29 Rs 5,90,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Singh SP 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 5,45,44,996 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 34,97,838 ~ 34 Lacs+ Surya Mani IND 0 Graduate 41 Rs 10,10,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 4,16,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

gonda Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Prateek Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 4,89,08,815 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhishek Singh IND 0 12th Pass 33 Rs 40,000 ~ 40 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 39 Rs 78,92,000 ~ 78 Lacs+ / Rs 7,00,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ Gulab Singh IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 76,79,672 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ishwar Saran CPI 0 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kanhaiya Lal IND 0 10th Pass 44 Rs 51,000 ~ 51 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Narayan SHS 2 12th Pass 61 Rs 1,68,16,026 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 8,41,516 ~ 8 Lacs+ Mohd Jaleel Khan BSP 2 5th Pass 56 Rs 1,73,42,588 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,35,282 ~ 1 Lacs+ Nandu Lal IND 0 Graduate 37 Rs 24,49,800 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raksharam Pathak IND 0 12th Pass 27 Rs 15,694 ~ 15 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rupesh Kumar Alis Nirmal Srivastava IND 9 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 2,81,55,316 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Saiyed Abdul Mueed IND 0 Others 64 Rs 7,54,200 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Singh SP 0 Graduate Professional 36 Rs 4,32,24,366 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 63,79,383 ~ 63 Lacs+ Vishwa Nath Bharatrashtra Democratic Party 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 11,42,500 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

gonda Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinod Kumar (pandit Singh) SP 2 12th Pass 45 Rs 1,46,30,757 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Aaftab Ali Ansari Advocate NCP 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 28,13,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Abhay Kumar RLM 3 Graduate 30 Rs 55,849 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Ajay Kumar IND 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 3,00,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 28,457 ~ 28 Thou+ Kalpram LJP 1 12th Pass 46 Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Narayan BJP 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 3,78,79,733 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 4,56,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Moh Zaleel Khan IND 0 5th Pass 51 Rs 82,81,736 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mohd Sageer Usmani BSP 2 Graduate Professional 41 Rs 56,30,360 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Musheer IND 0 Not Given 49 Rs 12,000 ~ 12 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Radheshyam RSBP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 2,59,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raghuraj Prasad INC 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 97,17,432 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Bhawan IND 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 1,66,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Dal JD(U) 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 28,42,032 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suraj Singh IND 0 Graduate Professional 31 Rs 88,12,325 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yash Raj Singh PECP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 2,01,77,384 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

