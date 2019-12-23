Gomia (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Gomia Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand. Gomia Election Results 2019: There are 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

Gomia (Jharkhand) Assembly Election Results 2019 Live: The Jharkhand Assembly elections were held in five phases starting from November 30. More than 2.26 crore electors voted to elect 81 MLAs. (There is one nominated member in the 82-seat Jharkhand House.) The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in the outgoing Assembly.

BJP was in power in Jharkhand, which has a large tribal population, and an alliance of Opposition parties — mainly the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) — made a bid to oust the Raghubar Das government.

gomia Assembly Election 2019 Candidate List Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajay Renjan BSP 1 12th Pass 32 Eleven Lakh+ / Nine Lakh+ Ashraf Hussain IUML 0 12th Pass 37 Five Crore+ / One Crore+ Babita Devi JMM 0 5th Pass 41 One Crore+ / Thirteen Lakh+ Devishwar Manjhi Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Ulgulan) 0 10th Pass 61 Eighty-Five Lakh+ / 0 Dinesh Kumar Munda IND 0 12th Pass 37 Seventeen Lakh+ / Eight Thousand+ Gautam Tiwari JVM(P) 0 Graduate 39 Two Crore+ / Forty-Seven Lakh+ Gulam Rabbani IND 0 5th Pass 50 Forty Lakh+ / 0 Hari Saw IND 0 Literate 60 Fifty-One Thousand+ / 0 Lakshman Kumar Nayak BJP 2 Graduate 42 One Crore+ / One Thousand+ Lambodar Mahto AJSU Party 0 Doctorate 53 One Crore+ / 0 Madhav Lal Singh IND 1 8th Pass 66 Forty-One Lakh+ / Three Lakh+ Manoj Kumar Mahto Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 0 Graduate 38 Eighty-Four Thousand+ / 0 Nikhil Kumar Soren IND 0 12th Pass 27 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 Pankaj Kumar Pandey LJP 0 12th Pass 31 Five Lakh+ / One Lakh+ Umesh Mahto JD(U) 5 Literate 39 Eleven Lakh+ / 0 View More

While the Opposition parties tried to recoup after a dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections. the ruling BJP hoped to win 65-plus tally in the 81-member Assembly with the “Ghar Ghar Raghubar” campaign.

Their main poll plank was the government’s work on “effective implementation” of central schemes and setting up of companies under Momentum Jharkhand to provide employment.

The BJP had never won a simple majority on its own in the state — formed in 2000. An analysis of the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly election results shows that as many as 23 per cent of the seats were decided by a margin of less than 5,000 votes. In at least five seats, the victory margin was less than 1,000 votes. Similarly, five seats were decided by a margin of between 1,000 to 2,000 votes.



