Gola Gokrannath (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Gola Gokrannath Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Arvind Giri. The Gola Gokrannath seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

gola gokrannath Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Abhishekh Kumari Nai Kranti Party 0 Graduate 26 Rs 5,00,271 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Giri BJP 6 Graduate Professional 65 Rs 11,82,07,035 ~ 11 Crore+ / Rs 43,84,868 ~ 43 Lacs+ Patel Shikha Ashok Kanaujiya BSP 0 Post Graduate 30 Rs 1,08,63,770 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,39,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ Prahlad Patel INC 3 Graduate 67 Rs 1,93,87,656 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 16,07,036 ~ 16 Lacs+ Ram Niwas Verma AAP 1 Graduate 42 Rs 2,12,08,987 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+ Siddharth Shukla IND 0 Post Graduate 31 Rs 1,48,83,254 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Tiwari SP 1 12th Pass 52 Rs 7,00,69,156 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 23,00,000 ~ 23 Lacs+

gola gokrannath Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arvind Giri BJP 8 Graduate Professional 60 Rs 3,13,22,571 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 30,88,157 ~ 30 Lacs+ Brij Swaroop Kanaujia BSP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 42,23,898 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dinesh Kumar Rashtriya Kisan Majdoor Party 0 8th Pass 40 Rs 31,70,331 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 1,30,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Makarand Singh NCP 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 43,35,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Manish Kumar Gupta Peace Party 3 10th Pass 36 Rs 84,14,650 ~ 84 Lacs+ / Rs 34,00,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Narendra Kumar Urf Narendra Kumar IND 0 8th Pass 41 Rs 18,83,300 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Paramjeet Sharma Bharatiya Subhash Sena 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 65,58,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Rashtriya Lokshakti Party 0 Graduate 29 Rs 14,35,663 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shamshuddin Rashtriya Vikalp Party 0 5th Pass 53 Rs 4,67,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vidyawati IND 0 Literate 57 Rs 6,44,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vinay Tiwari SP 1 10th Pass 47 Rs 6,57,88,479 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 26,37,491 ~ 26 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

gola gokrannath Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Vinay Tiwari SP 2 12th Pass 42 Rs 5,46,92,565 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 1,20,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Adv.trideep Narayan Pandey AITC 0 Post Graduate 26 Rs 20,50,010 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Arvind Giri INC 8 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 1,83,77,943 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 14,06,582 ~ 14 Lacs+ Chanchal Kumar RSBP 0 Not Given 47 Rs 5,17,935 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Eshwardeen BJP 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 42,14,963 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagannath JD(U) 0 Graduate 63 Rs 29,19,360 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 2,000 ~ 2 Thou+ Kailash Kumar RLM 0 10th Pass 35 Rs 1,83,200 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra JKP 0 Illiterate 41 Rs 4,65,200 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Singh Patel AD 0 Graduate 62 Rs 28,98,000 ~ 28 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Simmy Bano BSP 0 Literate 37 Rs 10,52,91,448 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 34,47,000 ~ 34 Lacs+ Sukhnandan Prasad Subhas BSRD 0 8th Pass 38 Rs 4,57,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suresh IND 0 Illiterate 42 Rs 9,86,001 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Prakash IND 0 10th Pass 62 Rs 50,60,956 ~ 50 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

