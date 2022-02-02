Going, going, gone: With ticket, Majithia wife makes leap from auction house to poll stage

Her husband Bikram Singh Majithia is one of Punjab’s most controversial politicians, his family one of the state’s most prominent. Ganieve Kaur though was virtually unknown in his constituency Majitha in Amritsar, till, that is, she emerged literally out of his shadows, into the glare of the poll contest two days ago.

Kaur, 46, was given the Shiromani Akali Dal ticket from Majitha after Majithia shifted to Amritsar East – in true “Jarnail of Majha” bluster taking up the challenge thrown by state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest against him.

Kaur hit the campaign trail on Wednesday, and the voters who have elected Majithia from the seat since 2007 said it was their first glimpse of her. Over the years, the art aficionado stayed away from her husband’s campaigns, as well as his many controversies. Booked recently in a case with alleged links to the state’s drug racket, Majithia has got anticipatory bail.

Majithia and Kaur got married in 2009, and have two children.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Kaur said when Majithia first asked her to contest from Majitha for the February 20 polls, she thought he was joking. She resolved to try her best for the seat. “I will take care of the Majitha constituency the way I look after my children,” she said. On Tuesday, Majithia had said: “Even till two days ago, my wife did now know that it (her name as a candidate) could happen.”

But if the Majithias have been at the heart of Punjab’s political history, Kaur comes from an illustrious family too, and is said to be a close relative of Dera Radha Swami Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh. The visit of Baba Gurinder Singh to Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s house after the registration of the case against Majithia had raised many eyebrows.

Defending Majithia at a press conference recently, Akali Dal president and his brother-in-law Sukhbir Singh Badal described him and Kaur as “very religious people”.

In her affidavit, Kaur describes herself as a businesswoman and agriculturist. Among assets, she declares three vehicles, Rs 35.25 lakh worth of jewellery, and agricultural land in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, apart from shares.

From 2005-09, Kaur was Christie’s Representative in India. Her role was to promote Christie’s in India and establish its office in Mumbai following a temporary closure. She conducted several auctions for Christie’s.

Kaur reportedly got interested in art through her family collection. According to a press release by the auction house, she graduated from the University of Delhi in 1996 before gaining a Diploma in Fine and Decorative Arts from Christie’s Education in London in 1996.

Uma Nair, an art critic and curator, said: “The time Ganieve was in Christie’s was an important one for the Indian art market. Her knowledge was not restricted to Indian art, and she also knew South East Asian art.”

Elections might be a new field, but Kaur might not have it very tough. While the case against Majithia was an effort by the Channi government to counter the charge that the Congress and Akalis were together over the drug racket, the Congress challenge in Majitha seat is badly splintered.

In 2017, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had started his Punjab campaign from Majitha, holding a rally for party candidate Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia. Now, Sukhjinder Singh is the AAP candidate from Majitha, while on the Congress ticket is his brother Jagwinder Pal Singh Majithia – and Congress votes are likely to be split between the two. Local leader Bhagwant Singh Sachar, who had hoped to get the Congress ticket, is also sulking.

Congress sources said the party had wanted to field Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla from Majitha, to give Majithia a challenge, but the plan failed.

On the Akali side, there is no visible dent in loyalty to Majithia. In 2017, his 65,803 votes were more than the total votes polled by the Congress (42,919) and AAP (10,252) candidates. That was when the Akalis had their worst showing in the state.

In the 2018 zila parishad elections, the Akalis won as many as 20 of the 24 block samiti seats in Majitha, as well as all the zila parishad seats. This again came amidst a Congress sweep in the rest of the state.