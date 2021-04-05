God or superhuman?: Mamata targets Modi for poll win prediction

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wondered if Narendra Modi was “a god or a superhuman” after the prime minister predicted a BJP triumph in the ongoing Assembly elections, six phases of which remain.

“What do you [Modi] think of yourself, are you a god or a superhuman? How he is announcing that they [BJP] will win and will come to the oath-taking ceremony? He is threatening our officers to get the data ready. This is illegal and unconstitutional. He cannot instruct our officers. If I instruct Delhi’s officers, what will happen?” Banerjee said, referring to Modi’s remarks at recent public meetings that he will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government in the state and request it to implement the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme as early as possible.

The chief minister addressed rallies in Khanakul and Pursurah in Hooghly district. Thirty-one seats in the districts of Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas will go to the polls on April 6 in the third phase.

The TMC chairperson said Modi’s recent visit to Bangladesh to commemorate the birth centenary of its first prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman caused riots in the neighbouring country.

Keeping up her attacks on the BJP, Banerjee alleged, “They are very good actors. They murder and organise communal riots first, and then they cry.”

The chief minister ruled out a BJP victory in the elections, saying, “This is impossible. They will forfeit [deposits] in many constituencies. They will not win more than 50 seats. They will be defeated and now they are lying. They are also threatening voters after campaigning is over, they are doing this with the help of goons and the police. You will not say anything; just record all the things and give them to the ECI [Election Commission of India].”

Addressing the TMC’s poll agents, the chief minister said, “If anybody is frightened, then tell us. Our women workers will replace you. I am not ready to accept any excuse that they are threatening us. We have to fight. Our women force will fight against them [BJP].”

The TMC chief lashed out at Indian Secular Front (ISF) leader Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui, accusing him of communal provocation and attempting to divide the Muslim vote to help the BJP. Banerjee also laid into the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Without naming Siddiqui, whose outfit is in alliance with the Left and the Congress, Banerjee said, “He is a fool. He and another party from Hyderabad [AIMIM] have a hidden connection with the BJP. Beware of them. I heard that this young man who never was in politics is also making communal provocations. Do not allow them and they are trying to divide minority vote.”

The TMC chief said while the Centre was paying farmers Rs 6,000 a year under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, her government would pay Rs 10,000 a year to those with more than an acre of land. Banerjee assured that within three years every village in the state would have access to drinking water.