Goa tourism dept requests Election Commission to relax alcohol sale deadline

The ECI has imposed a ban on serving liquor after 11 pm. The state's tourism industry, however, says the decision has impacted its business.

The representation stressed the need for relaxation in timings as the tourism season is currently at its peak and is expecting a further surge for the weekend festivities, it said. (Representational)

The Goa Tourism Department has approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking extension of the 11 pm deadline for serving alcohol in the bars and restaurants in the state during the ongoing poll season.

Concerned over the impact of time restrictions, hoteliers in Goa submitted a representation to the director of tourism department, seeking relief from the ECI on the same, a statement issued by the tourism department said on Wednesday.

The representation stressed the need for relaxation in timings as the tourism season is currently at its peak and is expecting a further surge for the weekend festivities, it said.

Earlier this week, Sanjiv Gadkar, director of tourism department, along with delegation of hoteliers held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Goa, wherein this issue causing difficulties to the hotel industry (bars/restaurants) was discussed and deliberated upon.

The office of the CEO in Goa heard the issues raised by them and assured to take up the matter with the ECI and is expecting a positive response shortly, the department said. Election for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa and bypolls to three Assembly seats in the state will be held on April 23.

