Goa: TMC, Congress spar over ‘alliance’, Kejriwal says people trust only AAP

Leaders of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) continued to spar over the possibility of an alliance between the Opposition parties in Goa on Saturday, even after the Congress’s senior election observer P Chidambaram said there cannot be an alliance in which the party does not play a lead role.

The Congress’s Goa desk in-charge, Dinesh Gundu Rao, tweeted, “If @kcvenugopal’s tweet wasn’t reply enough, I wonder who from amongst Delhi leaders response is @MahuaMoitra awaiting. And Trinamool’s brilliant strategy to defeat BJP in Goa is weaken Congress and divide the anti-BJP vote. Whom does that help Moitraji?”

On January 10, Congress leader K C Venugopal had tweeted, “The rumour in circulation that a possible alliance with TMC was discussed by Shri @RahulGandhi in today’s meeting is completely baseless & untrue. Let me assure that the Congress party is confident – we will put Goa back on the path to progress soon.”

Soon after Rao’s tweet, Moitra tweeted that her party was serious about defeating BJP. “Uninformed false bravado no substitute for rational thinking and maturity. Definitive offer between principals on table – waiting for revert. No desire to engage in further Twitter shadow boxing with various INC functionaries,” she wrote. On Friday she had said a formal and definitive offer had been made to the Congress two weeks before.

On Friday, Chidambaram told a television channel: “TMC may have hinted at the desire to form an alliance. While the desire is there, it is not clear what they have in mind. It is not clear whether they will be the lead party in forming an alliance. It is not clear whether they want to contest a large number of seats. It is also not clear why they are poaching Congress members. We have not poached any TMC member.”

Moitra had then said the Congress should wake up to “its depleted strength”. “We are open to an anti-BJP alliance…We are willing to talk. But if people think they are emperors and they are going to be doling out largesse then fine. We are there as a platform and Mamata Banerjee is there as an anti-BJP leader,” she said on Friday.

On January 7, Moitra wrote that the TMC would “do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa”, tagging the Congress, the Goa Forward Party as well as the TMC’s ally Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) in the tweet. A day later she said, “The AAP is also part of the anti-BJP space. We may not have added AAP to the tweet but have included them in this. There is no problem.”

Moitra had also said the BJP was the biggest enemy, to defeat which her party would “walk the last mile”. “Our ego will not stand in the way of anybody,” she added.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal campaigned door-to-door in the St Andre Assembly constituency on Saturday. Responding to a question about the “overcrowding” of the Opposition space in Goa, the Delhi chief minister said, “Who do people trust? They don’t trust the TMC or the Congress or the MGP. There is trust and hope only in the AAP.”

Sushmita Dev, the TMC’s co-in-charge for Goa, said in Panaji that the Congress was being hypocritical about two of its remaining five MLAs joining the TMC. “If anyone leaves the Congress party they are branded as traitors, and when someone joins them they are not traitors. It is every party’s democratic right to inspire or convince people to join them,” said the Rajya Sabha MP.