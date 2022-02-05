Goa polls: AAP promises jobs, free healthcare, education for tribals

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced his party’s eight-point agenda in the interest of Goa’s Scheduled Tribes (ST) even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alleged that the only promise the AAP leader can give to Goans were a bunch of lies.

He said that out of the Rs 2,400 crore allocated, only Rs 200-300 crore was spent on tribals in the state, because of which there was poor infrastructure in tribal areas. “We will make sure that all the money allocated for the ST community under the tribal sub plan is spent for their welfare. The AAP government will ensure that the 3,000 vacant posts for ST community in government offices are filled, arrange private jobs for the remaining and give unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 until jobs are secured,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in the state is Amit Palekar who belongs to the Bhandari community, which is numerically strong among Goa’s OBCs.

“A large number of people living in the state of Goa belong to the ST community. Despite this, all parties which have formed Goa’s state government since its conception have only inflicted injustice upon them. According to the constitutional law, there are provisions for the upliftment of the ST community by means of welfare schemes. However, Goa’s past governments have gone against our Constitution and have broken the law by keeping this community on the back foot,” Kejriwal said Friday.

He asserted that land ownership for tribals will be ensured by implementing the Forest Rights Act, which has not been enforced so far. “The Aam Aadmi Party’s government will fulfil the 12.5% reservation in the legislature, which was overlooked by past governments. Free healthcare and education will be provided to the people of the ST community – better schools and hospitals will be built. Every woman aged 18 and above will receive Rs 1,000 on a monthly basis. All these eight points from the agenda will be implemented when the Aam Aadmi Party forms its government in Goa,” Kejriwal announced.

While Kejriwal announced this as the AAP’s guarantee, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant lashed out at the Delhi Chief minister saying that “lies” were Kejriwal’s only guarantee to Goans. In a tweet, Sawant said, “Sad that the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lied to the people of Goa while speaking to a media house in Goa. He said that no road or hospital or school has been built in Goa which includes the tenure of BJP.”

Sawant went on to add, “Goans knew Kejriwal can stoop to any level for political gains but to spread such blatant lies is disrespect to the voters. Irrespective of which part of Goa you are in, you will see several development projects across the State,” and that “His statement is enough evidence to prove that all of Kejriwal’s Guarantees in Goa are just lies to establish his political relevance in the state.”

Earlier, Kejriwal, who had said that he would consider forming a post-poll alliance with a non-BJP party if the need arises, was asked if he would ally with the Congress after the polls. He replied, “If the Congress has any MLAs left, we will think about it. They will go to the BJP in 24 hours (after winning). If there are any left, we will see.”