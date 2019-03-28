Manohar Azgaonkar is Goa’s new deputy chief minister

Former Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Manohar Azgaonkar Thursday was appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, days after he broke ranks and joined the BJP along with another MGP MLA.

“The government is pleased to designate Minister Shri Vijay Sardesai and Minister Manohar Azgaonkar as “Deputy Chief Ministers” with immediate effect,” a statement from the Governor’s office read.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dropped his deputy and MGP chief Sudin Dhavalikar from his cabinet on Wednesday. Dhavalikar termed the sudden turn of events as “midnight dacoity by chowkidars” and “a national party wiping out a regional party”. He also held the transport and public works portfolios.

In response, Sawant accused him of breaching an understanding by putting up his own candidates in the three bypolls around the corner. The cracks that were visible after Parrikar’s death were now split wide open.

After Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s death, the BJP had wooed Dhavalikar to prop up a new government. Eventually, Dhavalikar settled for the deputy CM post. But just five days later, he has lost his post, all his portfolios, and his MLAs.