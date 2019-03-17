Goa Governor Mridula Sinha behaving like BJP office-bearer: Congress

Amid several requests to dismiss the Manohar-Parrikar led coalition government, the Congress in Goa on Sunday accused Governor Mridula Sinha of “behaving like a BJP office-bearer” and said that the party’s immediate aim is to “bring the Governor into her senses”. “Our immediate aim is to bring the Governor into her senses because right now she is behaving like a BJP office-bearer,” Congress chief Girish Chodonkar said.

The party has been staking claim to form the next government ever since the BJP confirmed that CM Parrikar’s health had taken a turn for the worse and held an “emergency meeting” to discuss the same.

While addressing the media, Chodonkar said, “Despite our letters, we are the single largest party, and also the opposition. The Governor, who is on a holiday to Goa and who was once a BJP office-bearer, has forgotten her constitutional duties. She is answerable to the citizens of Goa. Till date, she has not even acknowledged that the single largest party has asked for an audience to stake a claim.”

“The formation of the government is never about race to Raj Bhavan. Then too we had given a letter the same day and she never even had the courtesy to acknowledge it. Because she still believes she is an office bearer of the BJP,” he added.

Seeking more information on Parrikar’s health, Chodankar said, “We are with Manohar Parrikar’s family at this crucial time. But as far as the chief minister is concerned, it’s on the governor to update the health status of the CM to the people of Goa. Right now, the speaker and deputy speaker are on record that his (CM’s) condition is deteriorating. So we don’t know why is she shying away from officially releasing the health status of the CM. We know an officer on special duty was empowered and as of now, we don’t know who is clearing the files in the government. It looks like the BJP is leaderless.”

The Congress leader also rubbished rumours of Digambar Kamat joining the saffron party. “We are surprised to see that during the MLA’s meeting, the BJP is discussing Digambar Kamat. And they are announcing it publicly too. They are breaking some MLA from another party and they are even discussing it. We are surprised how the BJP is doing this democratically. Their deputy speaker is on record. How many times will the BJP fool the people of Goa?” he said.

Rumours of Kamat joining the BJP began after he was spotted at the Goa airport today morning. Post the BJP’s meeting, sources had told The Indian Express that the MLAs were taken into confidence on Kamat joining the party.

“Kamat had informed us that rumours will float and that we should be prepared. We were prepared soon after the CM’s health had deteriorated. Kamat will be landing in Goa tonight. On March 21, he is expected to visit Ahmedabad where Amit Shah will also be present. I am sure new reports will emerge then too,” Chodankar said.

The Congress leader also claimed that rumours were being fuelled to divert attention from the current political situation. “All these are being done to divert attention from the crisis Goa is going through. The Governor is shying away from her responsibilities,” he said.

“We are against President’s rule. On the day of elections and till date, we are the single largest party. We have never been allowed to prove ourselves,” he added.