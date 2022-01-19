Congress snubs 3-time MLA hopeful of re-entry into party; Lourenco says will contest as independent

Three-time MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, who had resigned from the Congress last month to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) only to leave the party 20 days later, will contest the upcoming legislative assembly poll in Goa as an independent candidate for the first time. The Congress ruled out his re-entry into the party by declaring a candidate from Curtorim, the seat that Lourenco has won thrice from the Congress.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Wednesday issued its fifth list of election candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly election in Goa on February 14, declaring Moreno Rebello as its candidate from Curtorim in south Goa.

Read | AAP names new entrant Amit Palekar as its CM face for Goa elections

Speaking with indianexpress.com, Lourenco said, “I am going to be independent. Every election is a challenge. This is a new challenge. I am just forgetting about the past. My people from Curtorim and my God are with me and I can assure you that I will beat them (other candidates).”

Lourenco was named as the candidate from Curtorim in south Goa in the first list of candidates issued by the Congress in December. While, he was earlier in talks with the AAP, the Congress had also placated him by making him the working president of the party to retain him in the party-fold. However, he had still left the Congress to join the TMC in December.

On Monday, Lourenco had said that he regretted joining the TMC because he faced “unbelievable” backlash in his constituency and that his voters had asked him to go back to the Congress. “We will see what decision they take. I have made a decision after taking people (from Curtorim) into confidence and they have told me to go to the Congress party. So, I will talk to them and see,” Lourenco had said. While the Congress leadership was silent on Lourenco’s possible re-entry, former BJP minister Micheal Lobo, who joined the Congress earlier this month, had urged Lourenco to return to the Congress.

“I resigned (from TMC) and I waited for them (Congress). I gave them an option. But I want to close everything and start a new chapter,” Lourenco said on Wednesday.

The Central Election Committee of the Congress on Wednesday also named Delilah Lobo, sarpanch of Parra Village Panchayat and Micheal Lobo’s wife, who joined the Congress with him. Delilah will contest from the Siolim constituency in the Bardez taluka, where Micheal has political clout. While joining the Congress on January 11, Delilah had said that she would create history by winning the Siolim seat for the Congress.

The Congress announced three more names including Carlos Alvarez Ferriera, chairman of the Congress Legal Cell and former Advocate General of Goa, from Aldona. Kedar Naik, a candidate backed by Micheal Lobo, was declared as the Congress candidate from Saligaon and Dr Dinesh Jalmi from Priol.

A day after the Goa Forward Party (GFP) said that it was disappointed after the Congress named candidates from two constituencies that it had staked claim to, the Congress also announced that the Mandrem constituency in north Goa has been allotted to the GFP. So far, the GFP has been allotted three seats.