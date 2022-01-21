Congress blames BJP for attributing falsehoods to Pratap Singh Rane

AICC Goa desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday said the BJP was attributing falsehoods to veteran Congress leader and six-time former chief minister Pratap Singh Rane.

His statement was made after former Maharashtra CM and BJP’s Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP had requested Rane to give his seat to the party since Congress was in decline.

“It’s indeed unfortunate that the BJP is attributing falsehoods to the highly respected personality Shri Pratap Singh Rane. He has fought BJP all his life and to impute that he is supporting them is downright insulting,” Rao said in a tweet.

Poriem is 11-time MLA Pratap Singh Rane’s bastion, from where he has never lost an election. On Thursday, the BJP declared his son, sitting MLA and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, as its election candidate from Valpoi. Vishwajit Rane’s wife Deviya Rane, a political debutant, was fielded by the party from the Poriem seat.

Explaining the choice of the Ranes for the two neighbouring constituencies in the Sattari taluka of Goa, Fadnavis said, “As far as Vishwajit Rane is concerned, he resigned, contested an election from BJP and won, and the Poriem seat was Pratap Singh Raneji’s seat. For 50 years, he has won the seat from the Congress. We had requested Pratap Singh Rane ji, that since Congress is a declining party and it cannot do good for the country, he should give his seat to the BJP. So, either you contest from the BJP or you help the BJP. He agreed at the time and said his age is advancing so he may not contest, and Deviya Rane will contest. So, if there has been a decision on a sitting seat, the BJP carries them forward. We don’t make new decisions.”

Later on Thursday evening, however, Pratap Singh Rane told a news channel his name was being misused by the BJP. “This is not right. My name is being used unnecessarily. Poriem is not my coconut orchard. I have not given anyone’s name (for Poriem). My name is used unnecessarily and nobody should do that. I won’t name anyone. This is false news. Fadnavis and I met many months ago in my house, but I did not discuss any politics with him because he is from the opposition party. Whether I will contest or not is another issue, but this needs to be clarified first,” the senior Rane said.