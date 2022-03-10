scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 10, 2022

Election Result LIVE

Must Read
Live now

Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Goa amid ‘resort politics,’ after predictions of hung assembly

Goa Election Results 2022 Today Live, Goa Assembly Election Result 2022 Latest News Updates: With over 300 candidates contesting in 40 assembly constituencies, Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP in the fray.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Panjim |
March 10, 2022 6:55:12 am
Goa Election Results 2022 Live UpdatesMore than 300 candidates contested for the 40 assembly seats which is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP in the fray.

Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: With the exit polls predicting that the results in Goa would end in a dead heat, political parties in the state are preparing for post-poll scenarios. The counting of votes in the 40-constituency-state will begin at 8 am Thursday. Goa went to polls in a single phase on February 14.

With over 300 candidates contesting in 40 assembly constituencies, Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP in the fray. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents.

In order to avoid repeating the 2017 fiasco, the Congress shifted all the candidates who had contested the Assembly polls to a luxury resort in Bambolim village near Panaji on Tuesday evening, indicating the government formation may be a long haul. Congress leader P Chidambaram held a meeting with the Goa Assembly poll candidates of his party and those of ally GFP on Wednesday night, where it was decided that the alliance will name its leader after the election results are out and stake claim for government formation, PTI reported. Meanwhile, sitting BJP Goa CM Pramod Sawant travelled to Delhi Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress on Wednesday said that talks were underway with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for gaining support for government formation in Goa if there was a hung Assembly.

Live Blog

Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting begins at 8 am; All eyes on Goa amid 'resort politics,' after predictions of hung assembly; Congress moves candidates to resorts, in talks with AAP; Follow live updates here. Catch all the latest updates on the election results here. Also follow the election results coverage in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Uttrakhand here.

BJP candidates during a meeting chaired by BJP Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, a day before the results of Goa Assembly elections, in Panaji, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Parties including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have campaigned aggressively in the state this time. While the Congress had a pre-poll alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Mamata Banerjee’s TMC joined hands with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP). The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also joined hands in Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the BJP are fighting it alone for now. However, the BJP said that it was in talks to form an alliance with MGP.

The prominent candidates in the elections include Chief Minister Pramod Sawant of the (BJP), Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat (Congress), Ravi Naik (BJP), Laxmikant Parsekar (independent), former CMs Churchill Alemao (TMC), late CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar, former Deputy CMs Vijai Sardesai (GFP) and Sudin Dhavalikar (MGP), and AAP's CM face Amit Paleker.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd