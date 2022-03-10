Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: All eyes on Goa amid ‘resort politics,’ after predictions of hung assembly

Goa Election Results 2022 Live Updates: With the exit polls predicting that the results in Goa would end in a dead heat, political parties in the state are preparing for post-poll scenarios. The counting of votes in the 40-constituency-state will begin at 8 am Thursday. Goa went to polls in a single phase on February 14.

With over 300 candidates contesting in 40 assembly constituencies, Goa is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with parties including the BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and AAP in the fray. In 2017, the Congress had emerged as the single largest party, winning 17 seats but the BJP, which won 13 seats, managed to form the government with the support of the Goa Forward Party and the MGP which had won three seats each, and two independents.

In order to avoid repeating the 2017 fiasco, the Congress shifted all the candidates who had contested the Assembly polls to a luxury resort in Bambolim village near Panaji on Tuesday evening, indicating the government formation may be a long haul. Congress leader P Chidambaram held a meeting with the Goa Assembly poll candidates of his party and those of ally GFP on Wednesday night, where it was decided that the alliance will name its leader after the election results are out and stake claim for government formation, PTI reported. Meanwhile, sitting BJP Goa CM Pramod Sawant travelled to Delhi Tuesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress on Wednesday said that talks were underway with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for gaining support for government formation in Goa if there was a hung Assembly.