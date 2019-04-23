Goa: Congress, AAP complain against BJP election agents wearing candidate badge inside polling station

The Congress party Tuesday filed a complaint to the Returning Officer, alleging that the BJP violated the code of conduct rules by allowing their election agent to wear badges with the name, photo and symbol of the candidate inside a polling booth in Calangute, North Goa.

“We have filed a complaint with the returning officer. This is a violation of the rules and they need to act immediately,” Congress North Goa candidate Girish Chodankar told IndianExpress.com

A similar complaint was also filed by the Aam Aadmi Party candidate in South Goa, Elvis Gomes, alleging that the use of a saffron colour badge with the name of the candidate by election agents inside the polling booth was illegal and a violation of the rules. “We have filed a complaint and the South Goa Collector Ajit Roy has assured that the badges will be removed. This is a violation as the colour represents the party,” Gomes said.