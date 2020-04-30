IIM-Kashipur conducts trimester ‘exams from home’, 60% turnout

IIM Kashipur holds exams online. (Representational image) IIM Kashipur holds exams online. (Representational image)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kashipur has conducted trimester exams of first-year students digitally amid the nationwide lockdown. Of the batch of 270 students, around 60 per cent have opted for the digital exams, informed the institute. For the remaining students who could not attend the online exams due to various reasons, including connectivity, offline exams will be held.

While the tentative date for the exams was July, however, considering the coronavirus situation, there is no clarity when the exams will be held. A spokesperson from the institute informed indianexpress.com that the question papers for both online and offline exams will be set by the same faculty and the difficulty level will be at par.

The institute will use the normalisation process to calculate marks. The same process is used for IIM entrance exams — Common Admission Test (CAT) — in which the exam takes place on different days and across different locations and evaluation is done relatively.

The institute is currently closed. While the IIM-Kashipur had earlier decided to postpone the exams however, later it leveraged the digital technology. Students were option to appear for the exams while they were at homes. Since the students are undergoing digital internships, the exam, informed the IIM, were held in the evening hours to ensure minimal interruptions.

Other IIMs including IIM Calcutta and IIM Ahmedabad has started their new batch via digital modes. The classes for these institutes are also being conducted online and the reopening of institutes will take place once the lockdown is lifted. The UGC has suggested to open institutes by August for enrolled and by September for new batch.

