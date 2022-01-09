Defeating BJP our prime objective, have no problem with AAP, says TMC Goa in-charge Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP and the party’s Goa in-charge, said on Saturday that they “would do whatever it takes” to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly elections.

This comes a day after a tweet by her hinted at a possible alliance between the opposition parties.

“Defeating the BJP is our foremost objective. We are ready to do whatever it takes to defeat them. BJP is our biggest enemy. The enemy is not within us (opposition parties). There is no ego on our part,” she said.

Moitra added, “The BJP will not win and run a government in Goa again. Last time, it took a back-door entry and ran a government. We have to stay alert to avoid that this time.”

Rest assured, we the AITC will do everything possible to defeat BJP in Goa- @Goaforwardparty , @INCGoa@AITC4Goa and #MGP. @Mamataofficial has done it in past & will not shy away from walking extra mile in Goa too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 7, 2022

Speaking on a possible tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party, she said: “AAP is also part of the anti-BJP space. We may not have added AAP to the tweet but have included them in this. There is no problem between us. “This is just a general view that we are putting forward to the people of Goa. We are listening to the people of Goa and we will do what is necessary.”

Reacting to Moitra’s tweet, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said that he had read about it in the newspapers but had no official word on it. “I think the Congress is capable of defeating the BJP, but if any party wishes to support the Congress, why should I say no? Let us see what the official offer is.”

While the president of Goa Forward Party (GFP), Vijai Sardesai, has voiced views similar to that of Moitra, the Congress, which is the main Opposition in the state, had earlier questioned the TMC’s intentions and said that they had been poaching its leaders.

“What we said earlier was the situation on the ground when the TMC entered Goa. They were dividing the Congress vote. But today, you’ve (media) reported a statement. Unless I have an official word, how do I react to it?” Chidambaram stated.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the opposition parties had realised that the BJP was going to win the upcoming polls comprehensively which is why they are out to form a grand alliance. “Our target was 22 (seats) in 2022 but now, I feel we will win an absolute majority. I have faith in the people of Goa,” he added.