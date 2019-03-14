After sealing pact with AIADMK, GK Vasan says Tamil Manila Congress will contest from Thanjavur

Former Union shipping minister and Tamil Manila Congress chief GK Vasan said on Thursday said his party would contest from Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur constituency, a day after it was allotted one Lok Sabha seat by the AIADMK.

Speaking to reporters at his Alwarpet residence on Thursday, Vasan said the TMC joined hands with the AIADMK for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

“People believe this alliance will sweep a majority of parliamentary seats. Our alliance assures growth and protection for all the minority and Dalit people in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Announcing the tie-up with TMC in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy and other senior leaders, AIADMK co-coordinator Panneerselvam said, “AIADMK and TMC have decided to face the elections together. As per the agreement, TMC has been allocated one seat. They have promised to lend their support to us in the bypolls to 21 assembly constituencies.”

Vasan also heaped praise on the ruling BJP government. “PM Narendra Modi’s government has taken solid measures to resolve grievances faced by the people of this country,” Vasan said.

When asked about ideological differences between BJP and TMC, a party which follows the principles of Congress talisman GK Moopanar, former MP and senior leader BS Gnanadesikan, said, “Our ideologies and principles will remain the same even if we align with BJP. We have always been a regional party that focuses much on national interest. Prosperous Tamil Nadu and powerful India have been our motto.”

Vasan also said TMC’s alliance with AIADMK will continue even in the bye-elections, which will be held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha polls.

“We won’t align with parties that don’t care to give recognition to our hard work. Even in the 2017 RK Nagar bypolls, we were not part of an alliance that included Congress,” Vasan said.

Having allocated 20 seats to its allies (including Puducherry), AIADMK will contest in 20 Lok Sabha constituencies — the same as DMK. In the coalition, Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has been offered the biggest slice of the cake.

The party, which has a huge support base among the Vanniyars of northern Tamil Nadu, has been allocated seven Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha seat. The BJP has been allocated five seats and after several rounds of talks, Captain Vijayakanth’s DMDK has settled for four seats. Tamil Nadu goes to polls in a single phase on April 18.