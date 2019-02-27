Given 4 plus 1 deal, DMDK leans towards DMK, Congress

THE DMK appears to have stolen a march over the AIADMK-NDA alliance in winning over Captain Vijayakanth’s DMDK, in the scramble for allies in the state for the general elections. Sources said the talks between the DMK and DMDK entered the final stage on Monday night, with the DMK promising it four Lok Sabha seats. A Rajya Sabha seat for Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha is under negotiation.

The BJP had been leading the talks for the NDA to woo over Vijayakanth. While he stuck to his demand for four Lok Sabha seats and a Rajya Sabha berth, the AIADMK had been reluctant to share more than three. A senior minister had told The Indian Express the DMDK “was not worth more than three seats” even if the BJP was ready to give four or five.

In a tightly fought race, the DMDK can make the difference. In the 2016 Assembly elections, it had got 2.41 per cent of the votes, much higher than the 1.03 per cent vote margin that separated the AIADMK from the DMK.

A top DMK leader said an announcement on the deal with the DMDK may come before Thursday. Earlier the DMK and Congress had announced a deal, with the share reported to be 25, 10, including Tamil Nadu’s 39 Lok Sabha seats and Puducherry’s 1. Sources said both the DMK and Congress may give up two seats each to accommodate the DMDK.

DMDK sources said the party is ready to give up the Rajya Sabha seat demand, given the high probability of them winning all the four Lok Sabha seats offered in a DMK alliance. “We have demanded the four seats in all the four zones (north, west, central and south),” a DMDK leader said.

The entry of the DMDK, however, could be bad news for the DMK-Congress’s other allies such as the CPM and Vaiko’s MDMK. Both parties have been demanding two seats each and had been told to wait till a call was taken on the DMDK.

Sources said the DMK-DMDK talks were led by two people — DMK chief M K Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, who is emerging as an influential figure in finalising the party’s deals; and Premalatha’s brother L K Sudheesh, a film producer-turned-politician.

As reports emerged that Vijayakanth may go with the DMK, senior AIADMK ministers S P Velumani and P Thangamani called on CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. Minister D Jayakumar, who just the day before had played down the DMDK’s importance, issued a statement saying talks with the party were still on.