Give us 7 seats, will force Centre for statehood: Arvind Kejriwal

Making yet another pitch for full statehood for Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was ready to sit on a dharna at the PM’s house for the purpose, if people elect AAP candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“Give all seven Lok Sabha seats to AAP and we will force the Centre to give full statehood to Delhi within two years. All the promises I made to you, I fulfilled… We got our work in Delhi done by entering the L-G’s house and sitting on a dharna. Give us seven MPs and if the PM doesn’t meet our demands, we will sit on dharna in his house and get full statehood,” he said, speaking at the inauguration of development works at Mangolpuri.

EXPLAINEd A complex issue Statehood for Delhi has been taken up by several parties. For four years, the AAP government has raised the pitch, even approaching the judiciary. Previously, both the Congress and BJP state units said they would get full statehood for Delhi if voted into power. But Constitution experts state that Delhi’s unique position, where it is the national capital as well as a union territory, makes it nearly impossible for it to be granted full powers.

He had planned an indefinite hunger strike from March 1 for full statehood, but postponed it after IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan.

On the challenges of not having full statehood, Kejriwal said opening new colleges, ensuring law and order and safety of women, and getting a “fair” share of taxes cannot be ensured without it. “If you become a victim of crime, do police listen to you? They don’t listen to anyone — not even to me — because they come under the PM. If something happens to you tomorrow, and police are not doing their job, will you go to the PM to complain? He will not meet you. I have tried to meet him for four years, but haven’t been able to,” he said.