Chowkidar took ‘Shahenshah’ to court, will put him (Vadra) in jail in 5 years: PM Modi

In an apparent jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the “Shahenshah” was feeling nervous after being dragged to court for “looting farmers” and promised he would be sent to jail soon.

PM Modi, addressing a rally in Haryana’s Fatehabad, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “This chowkidaar has taken the person who looted farmers to court. He is making rounds of ED and court to take bail. He used to think he is Shahenshah, now is nervous. I’ve already taken him to the jail door. Give blessings and I’ll put him in jail within the next 5 years.”

It was alleged that Robert Vadra benefited from shady land deals in Gurgaon when Bhupinder Singh Hooda was chief minister. The BJP government in Haryana had set up the Justice Dhingra Commission of Inquiry on May 14, 2015 to probe the deals. The one-man Commission submitted its 182-page report to the state government on August 31, 2016. However, the report wasn’t made public after the Pubjab and Haryana High Court ordered a stay.

Vadra is also facing money laundering charges which are currently being probed by the ED. The case pertains to the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds. The property is allegedly owned by Vadra.

Earlier this week, the Delhi High Court granted more time to ED to file an affidavit regarding the maintainability of Vadra’s plea seeking quashing of the case. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Vinod Goel directed the ED to file the response within a week and listed the matter for further hearing on July 18. The court asked Vadra and his close aide, Manoj Arora, to file their rejoinder to the ED’s affidavit in two weeks thereafter.