Giriraj Singh to contest from Begusarai, party will resolve his problems: Amit Shah

As Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed his apprehension about contesting from Beghusarai in the upcoming parliamentary elections, BJP chief Amit Shah Wednesday said that all his problems would be resolved by the party.

Singh, who has been at odds with the party over being denied ticket from his old bastion Nawada, had on Monday accused the party’s state leadership of letting him down by “violating” his self-respect. Singh had won from Nawada in 2014.

The BJP released its list of candidates from Bihar four days ago, in which the party announced Singh as its candidate from Begusarai this year. The BJP and Janata Dal (United) will contest 17 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has been given six seats.

Shah also extended his best wishes to Singh in a tweet and said he has heard all the issues raised by the Union Minister and “all his problems will be resolved by the party.” “Giriraj Singh will contest from Beghusarai only,” Shah tweeted.

As per the seat arrangement between the three parties, the Nawada seat has been given to the JD(U).

Expressing disapproval on being given ticket from Begusarai where the CPI has fielded Kanhaiya Kumar, Singh had said, “It has come as a big jolt that Giriraj send-them-to-Pak Singh sulks over Bihar seat change: Done in by my own party state BJP leadership, which has not displaced any sitting MP in Bihar, did not even ask me (before changing his seat). My self-respect has been hurt. I have nothing against the (BJP) central leadership. The jolt to my honour and hurt to my self-respect has been inflicted by the state leadership.”